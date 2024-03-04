Germany's Scholz speaks out against Assange extradition

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he would be against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain to the United States.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said he hoped the British court system would protect Julian Assange, founder of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks, from being extradited to the United States.

"I am of the opinion that it would be good if the British courts granted him the necessary protection because he has to expect prosecution in the USA, given the fact that he has betrayed American state secrets," Scholz said.

Scholz said he believed the chances of Assange avoiding extradition had increased "because United States representatives could not reassure British judges that the possible punishment would be within a framework that is acceptable from Great Britain's point of view."

More to come...

rc/ab (Reuters, dpa)