  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit in Japan
Greece votes
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst land in Seoul
Scholz is seeking tighter coordination with South Korea regarding international security challenges in Asia and EuropeImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsSouth Korea

Germany's Scholz arrives in South Korea, visits DMZ

17 minutes ago

Olaf Scholz is the first German chancellor to visit the northeastern Asian country in 30 years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rd1k

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in South Korea on Sunday, after attending the G7 summit in Japan.

During the visit, Scholz met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul.

Scholz is the first German chancellor to visit the South Korean capital for a bilateral meeting in 30 years.

Security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, climate change and Russia's invasion of Ukraine were on the agenda during the talks.

Yoon had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 event in Hiroshima this past week.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits the DMZ
Scholz condemned North Korea's ballistic missile tests during the visitImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

The chancellor also visited the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which divides the Korean Peninsula. 

Together with his wife Britta Ernst, Scholz visited the blue barracks in the DMZ along the border, where the armistice agreement concluded in July 1953 was negotiated after the three-year war. 

After the visit to the DMZ, Scholz said that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile tests were a sign of a "still dangerous situation" on the Korean peninsula.

He urged Pyongyang to stop carrying out ballistic missile tests, calling them a "threat to
peace" in the region.

wd/nm (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian Wagner Group mercenary walks through rubble in Bakhmut

Zelenskyy says Russia 'destroyed everything' in Bakhmut

Conflicts9 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents of Nyamukubi walk through the rubble after heavy flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

CatastropheMay 20, 202302:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Law and Justice16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera

Dual citizenship in Germany set to become easier

Dual citizenship in Germany set to become easier

Society20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Headquarters of Republican People's Party in Istanbul

Turkish elections: 'Hope springs eternal'

Turkish elections: 'Hope springs eternal'

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi people stage a protest against the depreciation of the local currency, the dinar, against the US dollar, at Tahrir square in Baghdad.

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Business17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

ConflictsMay 19, 202302:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

CatastropheMay 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage