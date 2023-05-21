Germany's Scholz arrives in South Korea, visits DMZ

Olaf Scholz is the first German chancellor to visit the northeastern Asian country in 30 years.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in South Korea on Sunday, after attending the G7 summit in Japan.

During the visit, Scholz met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul.

Scholz is the first German chancellor to visit the South Korean capital for a bilateral meeting in 30 years.

Security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, climate change and Russia's invasion of Ukraine were on the agenda during the talks.

Yoon had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 event in Hiroshima this past week.

Scholz condemned North Korea's ballistic missile tests during the visit Image: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

The chancellor also visited the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which divides the Korean Peninsula.

Together with his wife Britta Ernst, Scholz visited the blue barracks in the DMZ along the border, where the armistice agreement concluded in July 1953 was negotiated after the three-year war.

After the visit to the DMZ, Scholz said that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile tests were a sign of a "still dangerous situation" on the Korean peninsula.

He urged Pyongyang to stop carrying out ballistic missile tests, calling them a "threat to

peace" in the region.

