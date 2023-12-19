Germany's Ore Mountains sparkle at Christmas
In the Ore Mountains, or "Erzgebirge," of Germany, Christmas is celebrated as a festival of lights. Many traditions, which have been maintained for generations, originated in the days when silver was mined in the region.
Ringing in the festive season
Christmas is big deal in Germany, but even more so in Saxony’s Ore Mountains! Locals ring in the festive season by setting up large Christmas pyramids. They have become an instantly recognizable symbol of this region in southeastern Germany.
Guard the light!
This miners' greeting means "keep hold of what's good." Christmas illuminations today still reflect the yearning for light of those working underground. In the time from the 1st Sunday of Advent and January 6, candles and candle arches decorate windows.
Ore Mountain wood carvings
The region is famous for its Christmas decorations, most of which are made of wood and carved by hand in small workshops. It leans heavily on mining even for the motifs in its holiday decorations. Some Christmas pyramids, for example, show a horse-driven apparatus used to bring stone and ore from the mine to the surface.
The toy town of Seiffen
When the first mining crisis struck in 1650, the local population turned to wood carving to earn a living, which eventually became a tradition. In the village of Seiffen there are a large number of wooden toy makers and workshops. This has put Seiffen among the most visited tourist destination in the state of Saxony during the Christmas season.
These guys are smoking!
They are very much part of the Ore Mountain Christmas line-up: "The smoking men" is a name given to the locally crafted incense holders. These Father Christmases in a workshop in Seiffen are waiting for their pipes, so they can be dispatched around the world as genuine smoking men. The wooden figures are filled with incense smelling of pine, honey, cinnamon or frankincense.
Wood carving museum
Anyone who wants to know more about the tradition of wood carving should head to Burg Scharfenstein. The medieval castle towers above the village of the same name. It houses one of the most important collections of traditional Ore Mountain wood carving art. Christmas is also celebrated in the castle compound with a romantic festival.
Christmas underground
The Mettenschicht is an old German mining custom in the Ore Mountains. It is the name given to the last shift worked before Christmas, which ends early with a celebration and meal. Many exhibition mines offer a Mettenschicht as a Christmas celebration with elements of mining tradition including a miners' meal, music and a guided tour of the mine.
Annaberg-Buchholz
When silver was discovered nearby in the late 15th century, the heyday of Annaberg-Buchholz began. Nowadays the late Gothic architecture of St. Anne's Church and the market square with the town hall and magnificent town houses testify to that. In 2019 UNESCO declared the Erzgebirge region and its mining traditions a World Heritage Site.
Germany's biggest miners' parade
The annual Saxon Miners' Association parade in Annaberg-Buchholz is the highlight of the Christmas season in the Ore Mountains. Some 1,000 miners from Saxony and other German mining regions parade through the streets festively clad in traditional costumes. There are 30 parades and processions in the run-up to Christmas, the last taking place on the fourth Sunday of Advent.
Winter wonderland
At 1,214 meters above sea level, Fichtelberg is the highest point in the Ore Mountains. That makes it ideal for extended hikes, skiing and tobogganing. After all, who doesn't want to burn a few calories after all that scrumptious Christmas food?