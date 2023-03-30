Germany's most popular cycling routes
A cycling vacation is inexpensive and environmentally friendly. Here are the 10 most popular routes that wind through Germany.
Weser River Cycle Route
According to the ADFC's (German Bicycle Association) 2022 bike tour analysis, the most popular bike path in Germany is The Weser Cycle Route. The long-distance cycle path runs about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the Weser Uplands hills to the North Sea, passing through six regions along the way, including Bremen, Bremerhaven, and Cuxland in the north.
Elbe River Cycle Path
It's not necessary to go on a multi-day trip to have a great adventure on your bicycle. There are many great one-day tours around Germany. According to the ADFC the Elbe River Cycle Path ranks second. It runs from the Krkonose Mountains via Dresden (pictured) to Cuxhaven near Hamburg.
Baltic Coast Cycle Route
Following the scent of the sea and the sound of the waves, the Baltic Coast Cycle Route runs more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from Flensburg in the north to Usedom on the Polish border in the east. Cities and towns worth seeing alternate with secluded stretches of coastline and bustling resorts. One highlight lies at the beginning of the route — the moated castle of Glücksburg (pictured).
River Main Cycle Route
The cycle path begins in Upper Franconia where the Main River emerges and runs 600 kilometers (372 mi) to Mainz, where the river flows into the Rhine. It passes notable cities such as the old episcopal town of Würzburg and the beer city of Bamberg, with tiny villages and varied landscapes in between. The banking metropolis of Frankfurt with its skyscrapers also lies along the route (pictured).
Danube Cycle Route
The Danube Cycle Route is 2,840 kilometers (1764 mi) long from the source of the German Danube to its delta in Tulcea, Romania. Austria's capital, Vienna, is a definite highlight of the route, which includes a total of eight countries. It is relatively flat and passes through the German cities of Ulm and Passau (pictured), idyllic countryside, vineyards and castles.
Moselle Cycle Route
The Moselle Cycle Path begins in the French city of Metz and ends in Koblenz in Rhineland Palatinate. Between them, the bike path winds its way along the Moselle River for around 310 kilometers (192 mi). Castles, ruins, vineyards and idyllic winegrowing villages line the way. A picnic with a glass of wine overlooking the river and vineyards is not to be missed.
Lake Constance Cycle Path
In southern Germany lies Lake Constance, which shares its shores between Germany, Austria and Switzerland. A 260-kilometer (161 mi) bike path leads around the lake past vineyards, idyllic towns and harbors. In the city of Konstanz, you can make a stop and stroll through the old town.
Lake Constance-Königssee Cycle Path
Lake Constance is not only a center for bicycle tours, but also a starting point to cycle all the way to Berchtesgadener Land. Starting in Lindau, the Lake Constance-Königssee Cycle Path crosses 453 kilometers (281 mi) along the Bavarian Alps all the way to Lake Königssee in the Berchtesgaden National Park. Quiet and emerald green, it nestles between towering rock faces ― well worth visiting.
Altmühl River Cycle Path
The Altmühl Cycle Path starts in Rothenburg ob der Tauber, a small Bavarian town with medieval flair. Not far away is the source of the Altmühl River, which the bike path follows along its meandering course. It passes largely natural, wide meadows, juniper heaths, wooded hills and bizarre rocks. Picturesque towns and castles make the idyll perfect.
Rhine Cycle Route
From the source of the Rhine in Switzerland to its estuary in the North Sea near Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the EuroVelo 15 runs alongside one of the busiest waterways in the world. It extends over 1,230 kilometers (764 mi) past picturesque locations, such as the Rheinau harbor in Cologne (pictured).