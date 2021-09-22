 Germany′s major economic challenges in focus | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 22.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Germany's major economic challenges in focus

As Germany gets a new government following the September 26 election, Europe's powerhouse needs to focus on a number of economic issues if it wants to stay a powerhouse. Here's an overview of the challenges ahead.

German auto worker in Leipzig

It's no secret that Germany has a lot of catching-up to do in order to defend its economic clout in the world. There are many infrastructure projects waiting to be implemented, and the nation's digitalization drive needs a boost.

DW takes a look at where the country stands economically — and what the new government will have to concentgrate on in the years ahead.

DW recommends

Is Germany about to take a big step into the digital future?

As Germans go to the polls to elect a new government, what can they expect for their digital future? What are the various parties promising and why does Europe's biggest economy need to play catch-up anyhow?  

Artificial intelligence a key challenge for Germany's next government

Germany's reputation as an industrial powerhouse could be on the line if the country fails to integrate artificial intelligence technology. Succeeding will require addressing several smaller issues first.  

Germany chooses to walk colorblind into the hydrogen future

Germany sees "green hydrogen" as the silver bullet for carbon neutrality in sectors with particularly stubborn emissions. But a national hydrogen plan is a source of heated debate, and may see changes after the election.  