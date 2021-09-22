Germany's major economic challenges in focus

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As Germany gets a new government following the September 26 election, Europe's powerhouse needs to focus on a number of economic issues if it wants to stay a powerhouse. Here's an overview of the challenges ahead.
It's no secret that Germany has a lot of catching-up to do in order to defend its economic clout in the world. There are many infrastructure projects waiting to be implemented, and the nation's digitalization drive needs a boost.
DW takes a look at where the country stands economically — and what the new government will have to concentgrate on in the years ahead.
As Germans go to the polls to elect a new government, what can they expect for their digital future? What are the various parties promising and why does Europe's biggest economy need to play catch-up anyhow?
Germany's reputation as an industrial powerhouse could be on the line if the country fails to integrate artificial intelligence technology. Succeeding will require addressing several smaller issues first.