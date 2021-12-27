 Germany′s finest viewing platforms | All media content | DW | 27.12.2021

Travelers

Germany's finest viewing platforms

Here is a selection of Germany's top vistas — from stunning mountain landscapes, to lush forests, winding rivers and vibrant urban centers.

  • Visitors stand on AlpspiX viewing platform, looking out at mountain landscape

    AlpspiX, Bavaria

    For a truly stunning panorma, head up to the AlpspiX viewing platform in Bavaria's Wetterstein mountain range. A short walk from Osterfelderkopf summit station, the steel structure extends several meters over the mountain cliff. At an elevation of roughly 2,000 meters (6562 ft), you can admire Germany's highest mountain, Zugspitze, and plenty more.

  • A person hiking along the Philosophers' Walk, down below the city of Heidelberg is visible

    Philosophers' Walk, Baden-Württemberg

    The 2-kilometer-long (1.2 mi) so-called Philosophers' Walk leads from Heidelberg's Neuenheim district all the up to the Holy Mountain. The path provides fantastic views of the university town below, but be warned, the walk starts off quite steep. It probably got its name from local students and professors, who found its solitude perfect for serious reflection.

  • Hikers take in the view from Cloef lookout, with the Saar Loop river hairpin bend below

    Cloef lookout, Saarland

    For a glorious view of Germany's best known river hairpin bend, the Saar Loop, head up to Cloef, a rocky lookout point. It is located 180 meters above the river, close to the town of Orscholz. This remarkable river section is among the Saarland's most famous sights.

  • Hikers enjoying the panoramic view from Orensberg summit plateau

    Orensberg hill, Rhineland-Palatinate

    The 581-meter tall Orensberg hill provides one of Rhineland-Palatinate's most remarkable summit plateaus. On top, there's also an ancient circular rampart. From here, you can take in the Palatine Forest and Upper Rhine Plain. Weather permitting, you might even spot some paragliders sailing though the sky.

  • Duisburg's Tiger and Turtle staircase at sunset

    Tiger and Turtle staircase, North Rhine-Westphalia

    If you're a fan of art and great vistas, head for the city of Duisburg. Perched on a hill dubbed "Magic Mountain," you will find the "Tiger and Turtle" installation, a roller coaster-shaped artwork-cum-staircase. An added bonus is that you'll also be rewarded with fabulous views of the surrounding area.

  • Two people standing on the Weser-Skywalk, below them the river

    Weser-Skywalk, North Rhine-Westphalia

    The two-story Weser-Skywalk near Würgassen on the eastern fringe of North Rhine-Westphalia provides breathtaking views of the upper Weser valley. The 80-meter vantage point features a platform that juts out over the cliffs below. Stepping out onto the open grating feels a bit like you're floating in the air.

  • Bastei rock formation at sunset in autumn

    Bastei rock formation, Saxony

    One of the most visited attractions in Germany's Elbe Sandstone Mountains is the Bastei rock formation. SSaxony's most beautiful viewpoints offer a unique panorama of the nearby mountains and lush forests. The magnificent 19th century sandstone bridge connecting the rocks is also a must-see.

  • Tourists walk inside the glass dome on top Germany's parliament

    Glass dome on the Reichstag building, Berlin

    The Reichstag building, home to the German Bundestag parliament, was given a major makeover in the 1990s. This involved British star architect Norman Foster adding a 23-meter-high glass dome to the roof, which is open to the public. It quickly became a visitor magnet, attracting some three million people annually before the pandemic. The dome also provides some spectacular views of the cityscape.

  • Three people stand on the Elbphilharmonie public viewing platform, with River Elbe, the city center and port visible below

    Elbphilharmonie concert hall, Hamburg

    Construction of Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall was completed in 2016. The stylish structure soon became one of the city's most popular landmarks. While concerts tickets are highly sought-after and sell out quickly, visitors can easily access its public viewing platform to marvel at Hamburg's lively port and city center.

  • A King's Chair chalk cliff walkway, with a view of the Baltic Sea below

    King's Chair chalk cliff, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

    If you are visiting northeastern Germany, be sure to head for 118-meter tall Königsstuhl, or King's Chair, chalk cliff. Situated in Jasmund National Park, on the Baltic Sea island of Rügen, it features jaw-dropping views that are not to be missed. A wheelchair-accessible viewing platform is currently under construction.


