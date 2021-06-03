Visit the new DW website

Herzog & de Meuron

Star architects

Herzog & de Meuron is a Swiss architect office founded in 1978 by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron. Their signature works include the Tate Modern in London, the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Alliance Arena in Munich and the Olympic stadium in Beijing.

'A Celebration of Black Music': a concert with Thomas Hampson 03.06.2021

American baritone Thomas Hampson is committed to promoting American music by Black composers. In a new project, he presents composers from three eras, providing diverse facets of African-American creativity, along with the Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.
Why building costs explode in Germany's culture sector 16.01.2020

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall, the opera house in Cologne and Bonn's Beethovenhalle — prestigious projects often face exploding building costs and scandals. What is the problem?
Architecture Biennale: Thinking outside the box in Venice 26.05.2018

The Biennale Architectura in Venice highlights the latest trends in design and showcases new approaches to architecture. This year, there are five trends that make this edition of the Biennale unique.
Germany celebrates 'Read Aloud Day' 17.11.2017

From the floor of the Frankfurt stock exchange to the concert hall of the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie — hundreds of thousands of Germans read aloud or listened to children's books to help develop a lifelong love of reading.
US actor John Malkovich is a tyrant in Hamburg 06.03.2017

The star will be celebrating the world premiere of the musical show "Just Call Me God" at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie. John Malkovich embodies a dictator who kidnaps a journalist in a concert hall.

Reboot for the cultural metropolis Berlin 06.01.2017

How it deflates the ego! The world is not talking about Berlin but about Hamburg. Not the Berlin Philharmonie, but the new Elbphilharmonie is now considered the mecca of music.

Opinion: The Elbphilharmonie - in the end, all is well 04.11.2016

Spectacular cultural monuments enliven cities and often bring economic benefits that far outweigh the initial cost. Such may be the case for the controversial Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg.

Fraport expansion stings critics 15.04.2015

Frankfurt Airport's operator has defied critics, announcing it is expanding to cope with its flood of passengers. But many Germans are skeptical of big construction projects after a string of scandals.
Completion date in sight for Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie 12.01.2015

When it comes to unfinished building projects, Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall falls nearly in a category with Berlin's airport. However, the harbor venue now has an expected completion date: January 11, 2017.
Hamburg concert hall celebration marred by protests and anger 29.05.2010

Hamburg's new iconic concert hall is supposed to become a landmark, but protesters at the building's topping-out ceremony Friday slammed the project's cost. On Saturday, the site is partially open to the public.