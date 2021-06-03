Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Star architects
Herzog & de Meuron is a Swiss architect office founded in 1978 by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron. Their signature works include the Tate Modern in London, the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Alliance Arena in Munich and the Olympic stadium in Beijing.
American baritone Thomas Hampson is committed to promoting American music by Black composers. In a new project, he presents composers from three eras, providing diverse facets of African-American creativity, along with the Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.