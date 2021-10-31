Visit the new DW website

Elbphilharmonie

The Elbphilharmonie is a major concert hall located on Hamburg's habor, which is to open to the public in January 2017.

The Elbphilharmonie kicks off its first season in January 2017, to the joy - and relief - of many. While people rave about the concert hall's eclectic architecture and promising acoustics, it's been a long haul getting the building off the ground. The history of the Elbphilharmonie is marred by countless completion postponements and a budget that skyrocketed off course. The new wave-like structure, meant to mirror the motion of the water and the harbor as well as musical phrases, is set upon an old harbor warehouse building.

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie opening ceremony

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary 31.10.2021

Construction on Hamburg's iconic concert house was completed on October 31, 2016. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Hamburg

Germany's 16 states: Hamburg 06.10.2021

Hamburg is Germany's second largest city. It's a Hanseatic beauty full of contrasts. Elegant and rough, green and urban — always startling and unexpected.
Nur für die abgesprochene Berichterstattung! *** Altria Masterworks 2-Roderick Cox-28

Celebrating Black composers of classical music 04.06.2021

The music of African American classical composers is rarely performed on concert stages in Europe and the US. Baritone Thomas Hampson wants to change this.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/01.06.2021 *** Zahlreiche Plätze bleiben coronabedingt unbesetzt zur Wiedereröffnung der Elbphilharmonie mit dem Konzert «Song of America: A Celebration of Black Music» unbesetzt.

'A Celebration of Black Music': a concert with Thomas Hampson 03.06.2021

American baritone Thomas Hampson is committed to promoting American music by Black composers. In a new project, he presents composers from three eras, providing diverse facets of African-American creativity, along with the Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.
Check-in vom 21.03.2020 Aufgenommen von DW

How Hamburg Sounds and Rocks 15.01.2021

Check-in presenter Neus Pérez is shown around the Elbphilharmonie, visits Hamburg's Composers' Quarter, and heads to St. Pauli to retrace the Beatles’ footsteps. Please not: The video was shot in March 2020, before the declaration of the coronavirus pandemic.
30.04.2019, Berlin: Der Tempietto (zentral gelegener Eingang) auf der Baustelle des Pergamonmuseums. Am 03.05.2019 soll das Richtfest für den Bauabschnitt A gefeiert werden. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

Why building costs explode in Germany's culture sector 16.01.2020

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall, the opera house in Cologne and Bonn's Beethovenhalle — prestigious projects often face exploding building costs and scandals. What is the problem?
Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Hamburg in 360 degrees 02.04.2019

Discover Hamburg in 360 degrees! We show you the harbor, the famous concert hall Elbphilharmonie and the city center.
+++Der Fotograf / die Fotografin hat die Aufnahmen im Auftrag der DW erstellt, so dass alle Rechte bereits geklärt sind.+++ +++Der Lizenzgeber überträgt auf die DW an dem Beitrag/Rohmaterial: alle Nutzungs-, Ausschnitt- und Bearbeitungsrechte (insbes. TV, einschl. Pay-TV, HF und Online) nicht exklusiv auch zur Übertragung auf Dritte (insbes. Rebroadcaster) mit folgender Beschränkung: keine+++ Juli 2016+++Als Luftaufnahme des Ortes mit DailyDrone - Logo (c) DW/A. Götzmann

#DailyDrone: Elbphilharmonie 02.11.2018

Germany from above: the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg took some time to be opened in 2017. The #DailyDrone takes you there today!
+++Nutzung nur im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung zu der „Hamburger Rede zum Exil“ der Körber-Stiftung und des Konzertes des Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra (SEPO) am 29.10.2018 kostenfrei bei Nennung des Fotocredits ©Körber-Stiftung/Claudia Höhne. Eine andere Nutzung ist ausgeschlossen. +++ Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, Kleiner Saal, 29.10.2018 - das Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra mit der Vokalistin Racha Rizk. dem Dirigenten Ghassan Alaboud und dem Oud-Spieler Maher Mahmoud.

Joyful sounds from Syrian musicians in the Elbphilharmonie 30.10.2018

A speech by an exiled Turkish journalist alongside an orchestra of Syrian refugees may sound like a disturbing kind of arts event in Hamburg's iconic concert hall. It was in fact anything but.

Check-In Sendung vom 08.09.2018

Hamburg on the Elbe 07.09.2018

Fishing boats and swimming in the Elbe: Lukas Stege takes a summer tour through the Hanseatic city. He visits the plaza of the Elbphilharmonie concert hall and chills on the fine sandy beach in Oevelgönne.
Nordic Countries (Finland - Norway - Sweden) representation at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, on May 23, 2018 presents the project Another Generosity curated by Juulia Kauste, Eero LundÃ©n exhibiting LundÃ©n Architecture Company. (Photo by Giacomo Cosua/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Architecture Biennale: Thinking outside the box in Venice 26.05.2018

The Biennale Architectura in Venice highlights the latest trends in design and showcases new approaches to architecture. This year, there are five trends that make this edition of the Biennale unique.
28.11.2016 Die Elbphilharmonie am 28. November 2016 im Hafen in Hamburg. | Verwendung weltweit

Happy birthday, 'Elphi'! 11.01.2018

The Elbphilharmonie concert house opened on January 11, 2017. Since then tourists and locals have been enjoying the sounds and views of Hamburg's latest landmark.
31.10.2016 *** Durch unterschiedlich beleuchtete Fenster ist auf einer Fassade der Elbphilharmonie am 31.10.2016 in Hamburg das Wort Fertig zu lesen. Die Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg ist fertig - rund neuneinhalb Jahre nach der Grundsteinlegung. Der Baukonzern Hochtief übergab das Konzerthaus am Montag offiziell an die Stadt. Am 11. Januar 2017 soll das Konzerthaus eröffnet werden. Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie: from delay-ridden project to landmark 11.01.2018

The Elbphilharmonie concert house opened on January 11, 2017. Since then tourists and locals have been enjoying the sounds and views of Hamburg's latest landmark.
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 21: The Elbphilharmonie concert hall stands on June 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Hamburg will host the upcoming G20 summit from July 7-8, with venues to include the Messe trade fair grounds, City Hall and the Elbphilharmonie. City authorities are bracing for large-scale protests that so far include a march of a predicted 100,000 people on July 8. Hamburg has a strong leftist and anarchist subculture. (Photo by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

Elbphilharmonie turns into Chanel catwalk 06.12.2017

Designer Karl Lagerfeld has shown his latest collection for Chanel's Metiers d'Art in his home town of Hamburg on Wednesday at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall overlooking the Elbe River.

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 21: The Elbphilharmonie concert hall stands on June 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Hamburg will host the upcoming G20 summit from July 7-8, with venues to include the Messe trade fair grounds, City Hall and the Elbphilharmonie. City authorities are bracing for large-scale protests that so far include a march of a predicted 100,000 people on July 8. Hamburg has a strong leftist and anarchist subculture. (Photo by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

A quick tour through Hamburg 28.11.2017

Over the course of its history, Hamburg has steadily developed into one of the busiest ports in Europe. DW's Eesha Kheny spent two days exploring the ins and outs of the bustling cultural hub.
Bildnummer: 60079514 Datum: 25.04.2007 Copyright: imago/epd Erzieher Michael Skotnik liest am 25.04.07 im Kinderladen Die Schelmen des Sozialpädagogischen Vereins in Frankfurt am Main mit Kindern ein Buch. Nur vier Prozent der Beschäftigen in den deutschen Kitas sind männlich - ein seit Jahren stabiler Wert. Die Appelle von Bildungsexperten und Politikern, die Bemühungen der Arbeitsagenturen, dauerhaft mehr Männer in die Tageseinrichtungen zu holen, scheinen kaum zu wirken. (Siehe epd-Bericht 4805/27.04.07) DER ABDRUCK DES EPD-FOTOS IST HONORARPFLICHTIG! Erzieher in der Kita ist kein Traumjob für Männer 12 Gesellschaft xsp x0x 2007 quer Europa Deutschland Hessen Frankfurt am Main Arbeit Berufe Ausbildung Kindergärten Kinder Kinderhort Gesellschaft Jungen Kinderbetreuung Mädchen Männer 60079514 Date 25 04 2007 Copyright Imago epd Educators Michael Skotnik reads at 25 04 07 in Children Laden the the youth Association in Frankfurt at Main with Children a Book only four Percent the employ in the German Kitas are male a since Years stable Worth the Appeals from Education experts and Politicians the Efforts the Employment agencies permanently more Men in the to here Ticketed Hardly to effect See epd Report 27 04 07 the Imprint the epd Photos is Educators in the Kita is no Dream job for Men 12 Society xsp x0x 2007 horizontal Europe Germany Hesse Frankfurt at Main Work Professions Training Kindergartens Children Nursery School Society Boys Child care Girl Men

Germany celebrates 'Read Aloud Day' 17.11.2017

From the floor of the Frankfurt stock exchange to the concert hall of the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie — hundreds of thousands of Germans read aloud or listened to children's books to help develop a lifelong love of reading.
