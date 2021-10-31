Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Elbphilharmonie is a major concert hall located on Hamburg's habor, which is to open to the public in January 2017.
The Elbphilharmonie kicks off its first season in January 2017, to the joy - and relief - of many. While people rave about the concert hall's eclectic architecture and promising acoustics, it's been a long haul getting the building off the ground. The history of the Elbphilharmonie is marred by countless completion postponements and a budget that skyrocketed off course. The new wave-like structure, meant to mirror the motion of the water and the harbor as well as musical phrases, is set upon an old harbor warehouse building.
