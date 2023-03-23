Deutsche Bahn cancels all long-distance trains on Monday

Germany is bracing for major disruptions to transport nationwide on Monday after unions called for a day-long strike in the transport sector. No long-distance trains will operate and most regional rail will be canceled.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn on Thursday announced that no long-distance trains would operate on Monday due to nationwide transport strikes.

The decision came after Rail and Transport and Transport Union (EVG) and Verdi announced strike action intended to paralyze large sections of the public parts of the public transport system.

The strikes come with German employees in many sectors seeking significant wage hikes to keep up with persistently high inflation.

What the train operator said

"This will affect all German rail operations, as employees from all areas of Deutsche Bahn and other rail companies have been called on to walk out," the operator said in a statement. "The long-distance traffic of Deutsche Bahn is therefore completely discontinued."

"According to statements by the union, the first effects of employees striking are possible as early as Sunday evening. Also on Tuesday numerous trains will be canceled due to the after-effects of the strike," it added.

The company urged passengers to postpone trips planned for Monday to the next day where possible.

Airports also ground flights

After the union announcements, Germany's busiest airport, Frankfurt Airport, said it was canceling all regular air traffic next Monday.

"All tasks that enable full flight operations" are suspended due to the strike," the airport's operating company Fraport announced.

Munich Airport, the country's second-busiest hub, said there would be no passenger flights at all on Sunday and Monday.

