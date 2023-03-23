  1. Skip to content
A crowd of protesters filling a street in Nantes
Protesters shut down Nantes and several major cities across FranceImage: Jeremias Gonzalez/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsFrance

France: Nationwide strikes, protests as Macron defiant

1 hour ago

Protests erupted in several cities a day after President Emmanuel Macron doubled down on raising the pension age. Worker strikes shut down transport, while protesters blocked highways and other infrastructure.

French unions staged a national day of protests on Thursday, a day after President Emmanuel Macron issued a defiant defense of having forced through an increase of the retirement age.

The day began with spontaneous protests, while official demonstrations were planned for later in the day.

The demonstrations were the ninth round of protests called by France's major unions since January and follow days of unplanned protests over the weekend.

"The best response we can give the president is that there are millions of people on strike and in the streets," said Philippe Martinez, who leads the CGT union.

Transport stopped nationwide

On Thursday morning, protesters blocked road access to Terminal 1 at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

Meanwhile, around 30% of flights at Paris Orly Airport were canceled.

Railway operator SNCF said half of its high-speed trains had been canceled because of worker strikes.

Protesters in Marseille next to the port
Protesters filled the streets in Marseille and other major citiesImage: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images

Numerous train services in Paris and Marseille were also suspended.

Protesters also blocked major highways and interchanges near Lille, Toulouse, Lyon and other cities.

Macron's approval sinks

Polling on Sunday showed that Macron's personal approval rating had fallen to 28% — the lowest level since the Yellow Vest anti-government protests in 2018 and 2019.

On Wednesday, Macron made his first public remarks since the pension reform bill was forced through Parliament. He said he was prepared to accept unpopularity because the changes were "necessary" and "in the general interest of the country."

Macron has come under heavy criticism for refusing to entertain tax increases on the wealthy as an alternative means of maintaining state revenue. Critics have also slammed the pension reform as placing an increased burden on manual laborers and parents who stop working for several years to raise children.

Laurent Berger, the head of France's biggest union, the moderate CFDT, said Macron's comments "increased the anger."

Protesters on top of a van
Emmanuel Macron said he is prepared to accept unpopularity for passing the controversial pension reformsImage: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt said the government was not in denial about public sentiment but would nevertheless move forward "gradually."

"There is a disagreement that will persist on the retirement age," he said. "On the other hand, there are many subjects which make it possible to renew a dialogue.”

zc/es (AFP, Reuters, AP)

A headshot of French President Emmanuel Macron with bright lights in the background

France: Government narrowly survives no-confidence votes

France: Government narrowly survives no-confidence votes

Two parliamentary groups had filed no-confidence motions against the government of President Emmanuel Macron after his prime minister forced through controversial pension reforms without a vote.
PoliticsMarch 20, 2023
Protesters, some of them with posters or flags, gather for a demonstration on Place de la Concorde in Paris

France: Pension reform spells crisis for Macron

France: Pension reform spells crisis for Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to push through a pension reform without a parliamentary vote. That has triggered a political crisis ― and could help the far right.
PoliticsMarch 17, 2023
A back view of protesters wearing the Israeli flag drapped over their shoulders

Israel's military reservists criticize judicial reform

Politics4 hours ago
