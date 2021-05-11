Yellow Vest protests

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A planned increase in fuel taxes in 2018 triggered a protest movement in France. Demonstrators dressed in yellow safety vests started taking to the streets every week, forcin President Emmanuel Macron's hand.
The issue on which the French movement centred at first was the projected 2019 increase in fuel taxes, particularly on diesel fuel. The yellow vest became the symbol of the very diverse and increasingly violent protests, as the French are required to have a yellow vest in their vehicles. Here you can find a chronological compilation of all DW content referring to these protests.
Millions of transport workers, teachers, police and other professionals took part in France's biggest strike in years. Rioters and police faced off in protests that will test President Macron's political strength.
With the French back at work after summer holidays, the yellow vests are vowing to turn this month into a "Black September" of protests. But they've gotten off to a shaky start. Those attending last weekend's demonstrations counted in the thousands, not tens of thousands like before. Is this the end of the yellow vests? Lisa Bryant reports from Paris.