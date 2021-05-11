Yellow Vest protests

A planned increase in fuel taxes in 2018 triggered a protest movement in France. Demonstrators dressed in yellow safety vests started taking to the streets every week, forcin President Emmanuel Macron's hand.

The issue on which the French movement centred at first was the projected 2019 increase in fuel taxes, particularly on diesel fuel. The yellow vest became the symbol of the very diverse and increasingly violent protests, as the French are required to have a yellow vest in their vehicles. Here you can find a chronological compilation of all DW content referring to these protests.