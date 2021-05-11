Visit the new DW website

Yellow Vest protests

A planned increase in fuel taxes in 2018 triggered a protest movement in France. Demonstrators dressed in yellow safety vests started taking to the streets every week, forcin President Emmanuel Macron's hand.

The issue on which the French movement centred at first was the projected 2019 increase in fuel taxes, particularly on diesel fuel. The yellow vest became the symbol of the very diverse and increasingly violent protests, as the French are required to have a yellow vest in their vehicles. Here you can find a chronological compilation of all DW content referring to these protests.

A police officer reacts during a ceremony for police officer Eric Masson, killed last week in an apparent drug-related incident, in Avignon, southern France, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. It was the latest of several attacks targeting French police that have angered police unions and become a political issue ahead of regional elections in June and next year's presidential election. France's prime minister is proposing tougher and faster punishment for people who attack police. (Nicolas Tucat, Pool via AP)

France to implement harsh penalties for violence against police 11.05.2021

The French government has vowed to stiffen penalties for attacks on police after two recent killings. Police complain that courts are too soft on criminals, and critics say aggressive tactics diminish public confidence.
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) president Marine Le Pen poses after her new-year wishes to the press conference on January 16, 2020 at the party's headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

France: Far-right Marine Le Pen to run for president again 16.01.2020

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has confirmed that she will run for president for a third time in an effort to defeat incumbent Emmanuel Macron. Macron is facing unpopularity amid strikes and the yellow vest movement.
07.09.2018, French leftist La France Insoumise (LFI) party's leader and member of Parliament Jean-Luc Melenchon, gestures as he speaks to journalists on September 7, 2018 in Marseille, during a demonstration against French President meeting the German Chancellor in the French southern city. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)

France: Far-left leader sentenced to suspended jail term 09.12.2019

Jean-Luc Melenchon has also been fined thousands of euros for intimidating officials who were investigating him over alleged fraud. The opposition leader supports the anti-government "yellow vest" protests.
French CRS riot police stand amidst tear gas during clashes at a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France on strike — in pictures 05.12.2019

French public sector workers are striking over controversial pension reforms proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. Schools closed, transport is disrupted and emergency rooms are operating with minimum staff.
Protesters react amidst tear gas during clashes at a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France: Police and protesters clash in massive strike over Macron's pension reform 05.12.2019

Millions of transport workers, teachers, police and other professionals took part in France's biggest strike in years. Rioters and police faced off in protests that will test President Macron's political strength.
16.11.2019+++Paris, Frankreich+++ A woman and riot police officers walks amidst tear gas during a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France, November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France: Tear gas fired as yellow vests attempt comeback 16.11.2019

Clashes broke out between protesters and police on the streets of Paris as demonstrators marked the first anniversary of France's yellow vest movement. Tear gas canisters were deployed and scores of arrests made.
A police official attempts to separate burning rubbish bins during a climate change protest in Paris on September 21, 2019. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images)

French police fire tear gas, arrest yellow vest protesters 21.09.2019

Climate change demonstrations in Paris have turned violent as protesters clashed with the security forces. Thousands of police were on the streets of the French capital to disperse the crowds.
A protestor trips a French gendarme during an anti-government demonstration called by the Yellow Vests (Gilets Jaunes) movement in Nantes, Western France on September 14, 2019. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP)

Violent 'yellow vest' protests break out in Nantes 14.09.2019

Protests in the western French city of Nantes grew violent as police fired tear gas in clashes with protesters. At least 18 people have reportedly been arrested by police.
Inside Europe 13.09.2019

Inside Europe 13.09.2019 13.09.2019

The British government releases scenarios for a no-deal Brexit – Have the Yellow Vests run out of steam? – Italy’s new stance on immigration – Craft gin in Slovenia – New film exposes flaws in Polish politics – Rise in suicides in Greece – 30 years since Hungary opened its border – Returning the memories of Nazi victims – Cruising in the Mediterranean
07.09.2019 Yellow vest protesters demonstrate for the act 42, in Paris, France on September 7, 2019. Photo by Serge Tenani/Avenir Pictures/ABACAPRESS.COM |

Inside Europe: Have the Yellow Vests run out of steam? 13.09.2019

With the French back at work after summer holidays, the yellow vests are vowing to turn this month into a "Black September" of protests. But they've gotten off to a shaky start. Those attending last weekend's demonstrations counted in the thousands, not tens of thousands like before. Is this the end of the yellow vests? Lisa Bryant reports from Paris.

Commuters wait to board a metro at the Gare du Nord subway station during a strike by all unions of the Paris transport network (RATP) against pension reform plans in Paris, France, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paris hit by anti-Macron transport strikes 13.09.2019

Public transport workers in France's capital, Paris, have walked off the job in protest over a planned pension reform. It is the first major action against President Macron's plan for a "universal" pension system.
07.09.2019 A picture taken on September 7, 2019 shows a burning French Municipal Police car on the sidelines of an anti-government demonstration called by the Yellow Vests (Gilets Jaunes) movement in Montpellier, southern France. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

Yellow Vest protesters revive rallies across France 07.09.2019

Police in Montpellier blamed clashes between police and protesters on radical "Black Bloc" activists. Smaller, peaceful protests took place in a number of other cities across France.

TOPSHOT - Anti-criminality brigade (BAC) police officers arrest a man during a gathering in Nantes on August 3, 2019 called in memory of Steve Maia CaniÃ§o whose body was found in the River Loire a month after he went missing during a police raid on a music festival. - Steve Maia Canico, 24, went missing on the night of June 21-22 after officers in the western city of Nantes moved in to disperse techno music fans attending a free concert as part of France's national music celebration day. More than a dozen concertgoers fell into the nearby River Loire during clashes with the police, prompting accusations of excessive force by officers trying to shut the party down. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images)

Nantes police clash with protesters after festivalgoer's death 04.08.2019

Dozens have been arrested in Nantes during a protest over police tactics. The death of Steve Maia Canico at a local music festival has become a rallying cry for those criticizing French police for using excessive force.
FILE PHOTO: French Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Francois de Rugy takes part in a news conference after the first Council for Environmental Defence at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 23, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

French environment minister resigns over lavish lifestyle claims 16.07.2019

Francois de Rugy has said that the allegations meant he was no longer able to carry out his job properly. The resignation heaps further pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government, which critics say is elitist.
Yellow Vest protestors, one carrying a placard with a picture and a quote of French President Macron Let Them Come Get Me march in Paris, Saturday, May 4, 2019. Yellow Vest protests are taking place for the 25th consecutive week to challenge Macron's economic policies. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) |

French actors and writers back latest yellow vest protests 04.05.2019

The turnout for yellow vest protests in Paris was thin following May Day marches earlier this week. But a letter penned by well-known members of the French world of culture showed support in the hundreds.
French riot police officers run through smoke of tear gas, in front of vehicles of the CGT union, prior to the start of May Day demonstrations, in Paris on May 1, 2019. - France's zero-tolerance approach to protest violence will be tested on May 1, when a heady mix of labour unionists, yellow vest demonstrators and hardline hooligans are expected to hit the streets on Labour Day. More than 7,400 police and gendarmes will be deployed across Paris with orders from the French President to take an extremely firm stance if faced with any violence, government spokeswoman said on April 30. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images)

Yellow vest protesters join unionists, environmentalists for May Day march in Paris 01.05.2019

French police have clashed with protesters during the annual May Day rally in Paris, organized by unions but joined by other groups. More than 7,400 officers were deployed onto the streets of the capital.

