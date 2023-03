People in France have taken to the streets for weeks to protest reforms French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed through that will raise the retirement age.

French unions continued disruptions to public transportation and work at refineries to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform after he defiantly vowed to implement the change.

The law, which was pushed through without a vote in the National Assembly, led to a pair of no-confidence votes the government narrowly survived.

Critics called Macron "self-satisfied," "out of touch" and "offensive" for forcing through the plan that will increase the retirement age by two years to 64.