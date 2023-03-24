  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
King Charles III
Charles, who became king at the age of 73, has had to postpone his visit due to protests over pension reformsImage: Aaron Chown/Pool PA/AP/dpa/picture alliance
SocietyFrance

King Charles postpones France visit amid mass strikes

1 hour ago

Continued mass strikes and protest action have forced King Charles to postpone his planned visit to France on Sunday. It would have been his first official trip as king.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PAu0

A planned state visit by recently crowned King Charles III to France has been postponed amid ongoing pension reform protests, the French presidency said on Friday.

The decision was taken following a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and the King himself.

What the Elysee Palace said

"This decision was taken by the French and British governments after a telephone conversation between the president and the king this morning," Macron's office said in a statement. "This state visit will be reorganized as soon as possible."

"Given the announcement yesterday of another national day of protests against pension reform on Tuesday March 28, the visit of Charles III, initially scheduled from 26-28 March, has been postponed," it added.

The decision was "in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations." 

The news comes as millions of people in France continue to take part in mass protests and strikes against a law that will set back the retirement age by two years.

France hit by protests, strikes over pension reforms

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla "greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found," a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

Thousands of police mobilized

Charles, who only ascended the British throne last September, was set to arrive in France on Sunday before heading on to Germany, in what would have been his first official trip as King.

The plan to visit Germany from Wednesday to Friday will go ahead as planned, Buckingham Palace said.

But protest action in France has shown no signs of abating, with over a million people taking to the streets on Thursday and the French government saying that further protests and strike action were planned for Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had announced the mobilization of 4,000 gendarme officers for the king's visit.

The king had been planning to take a train ride to Bordeaux, where he wanted to meet with an organic winemaker. On Thursday night, protesters in Bordeaux set fire to the door of the town hall.

ab/rc (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen from the Special Operations Forces (OPFOR) 214 Brigade load their tank with ammunition, at an undisclosed location along the frontline north of Bakhmut, Ukraine on March 16, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv prepares for counterassault

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young rape survivor seen from the back

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

Conflicts1 hour ago03:32 min
More from Africa

Asia

A view of a street in Yangon, Myanmar

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Society1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

An artwork showing a young woman wearing a robe and a white scarf over her head nursing a child

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

Culture23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Cows are seen grazing in a field in North Holland

What next for the Dutch agriculture sector?

What next for the Dutch agriculture sector?

Politics43 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Director of the Women's Research and Training Center at Aden University Huda Ali Alawi walks on rubble of a war-destoyed building

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

PoliticsMarch 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage