French Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt reacts at the French Senate during a session to examine the government's proposed pension reform in Paris, on March 2, 2023.
The Senate and the National Assembly chambers of parliament have been debating the law change for some timeImage: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP
PoliticsFrance

French Senate votes to increase retirement age to 64

13 minutes ago

The French Senate has voted in favor of raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 despite weeks of protests and strikes that attracted hundreds of thousands of workers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OSbZ

France's Senate has approved a proposal to increase the retirement age by two years, to 64. Senate members voted 201 to 115 in favor of the bill. 

The vote comes against the backdrop of massive strikes and protests that have thrown many sectors into limbo as public sector staff and other workers opposed President Emmanuel Macron's proposal.

What is the deal?

The French government is looking to realign the country's pension system despite strong opposition from labor unions, saying that it is financially unsustainable otherwise. 

On top of pushing retirement age to 64, Macron is seeking to incerase the period of payment required to qualify for a full state pension.

Macron's government argues that the unpopular measures are needed to shore up the scheme for the future. 

Despite clearing the Senate on Thursday, the bill is still bouncing between France's chambers of parliament. 

President Emmanuel Macron'sadjustment of pensions also needs to be approved by the lower house of the French parliament, the National Assembly, where majority support might not be as easy to come by.

The lower house is also working on proposed amendments in the form of a compromise plan that might also be sent to the Senate for a vote. 

Protesters attend a demonstration against French government's pension reform plan in Paris, as part of the sixth day of national strike and protests, in France, March 7, 2023.
Protesters have been striking and/or demonstrating in France for weeks on and offImage: Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Strong opposition

The increase of retirement age and the proposed changes to the pensions face stiff opposition from parts of French society.

Left-wing politicians voiced anger after the Senate voted in favor of the reforms.

"Your name will forever be attached to a reform that will set the clock back almost 40 years," Socialist Monique Lubin told Labor Minister Oliver Dussopt.

Labor unions have promised to increase pressure on the government by calling for mass action by workers across different sectors.

Fuel deliveries, schools, trains, and flights are being disrupted by the demonstrations.

Dock workers have joined strikes in a bid to convince Macron to change his stance on the bill that he has championed in both of his presidential campaigns — he gave up on the proposed reforms amid the onset of the Covid pandemic in his first term. 

Most other European countries have already hiked the retirement age to 65 or over, with France's retirement system among Europe's and particularly western Europe's most generous. 

dmn/msh (dpa, Reuters)

Protesters march during a demonstration in Paris

France: Air traffic controllers join pension reform protest

France: Air traffic controllers join pension reform protest

Protesters walked off their jobs at Paris's Orly airport, causing around half of the scheduled flights to be canceled. Thousands marched across the country against the pension reform pushed by President Emmanuel Macron.
PoliticsFebruary 11, 2023
Black smoke rises above an infrastructure facility in the Holosiivskyi district during Russia's mass missile attack on Ukraine, Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Russia renews major missile attacks

Politics2 hours ago
