Germany's Catholic Church speaks out against the far right

German bishops are concerned about right-wing extremism and have explicitly positioned themselves against the populist Alternative for Germany party (AfD). An unusual move.

Catholic bishops meeting in the city of Augsburg this week strongly condemned the rise of ethnic nationalism and right-wing extremism in German society. "Right-wing extremist parties and others that thrive on the fringes of this ideology are therefore no place where Christians can be politically active and cannot be voted for," their statement said.

On this point, the bishops made an explicit reference to the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD). They said the party's beliefs are "incompatible with the Christian image of God and humankind."

This statement is highly unusual because for the past 25 years, the Catholic bishops have been reluctant to offer any assessments of political parties.

The Chairman of the Bishops' Conference, Bishop Georg Bätzing, explained that the more than 60 bishops deliberated at length over making a statement, but agreed that it was necessary. He also pointed out that the declaration had been adopted unanimously.

"After repeated shifts towards radicalization," the statement reads, the AfD is now dominated by a nationalist ethos." It goes on to point out that the AfD oscillates between genuine right-wing extremism, which the domestic intelligence agency has documented in some regional branches and in the party's youth organization, and less radical right-wing populism.

The statement specifically denounces hostility toward refugees, migrants and Muslims, and "to an increasing extent" Jews.

The statement against the far right was adopted unanimously at the meeting in Augsburg Image: Annette Zöpf/EPD-Bild/picture alliance

The bishops indicated that they will hold full-time church employees and volunteers to account. "Moreover, the circulation of right-wing extremist slogans — which includes racism and antisemitism in particular — is incompatible with full-time or volunteer service in the Church."

A religious alliance against the far right

In early December 2023, the Protestant Church in Germany (EKD) also issued a statement on the AfD, declaring that the party's stance is "in no way compatible with the principles of the Christian faith." Jewish and Muslim communities have also issued warnings, indicating there is a broad religious alliance against the AfD.

Germany has seen two months of large street protests against the hateful rhetoric and political vision of Germany's far right. They began after a report was published on January 10 by investigative journalism outfit Correctiv about a meeting of various right-wing and far-right figures, including some AfD members, to discuss the expulsion of millions of people with a migrant background living in Germany.

Several bishops have recently taken part in these demonstrations against right-wing extremism. For example, Georg Bätzing, Chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, participated in a demonstration in his episcopal city of Limburg. The Bishop of Mainz, Peter Kohlgraf, warned against xenophobia at a demonstration in the Rhineland-Palatinate state capital of Mainz. In Augsburg, Bishop Bertram Meier announced the Church's opposition to dehumanizing and anti-democratic politics.

Bishop Gerhard Feige of Magdeburg was probably the most outspoken. He cautioned against "demagogues," and "incendiary opportunists." And warned: "Let's not fall for lies, the distortion of facts, and the 'poison of simple solutions!'"

German Christians have been speaking out against the far right using the slogan 'our cross has no hooks' (in reference to the swastika Nazi symbol) Image: Bernd Wüstneck/ZB/dpa/picture alliance

Catholics in the eastern part of Germany, where the AfD is set to become the strongest political force, are more vocal than their Western counterparts and have explicitly spoken out on the AfD.

Claudio Kullmann the head of the Catholic Office in Erfurt, the Church's liaison office for state politics for the past six years was one of the orators at the bishops' meeting in Augsburg. Erfurt is located in the eastern state of Thuringia, where the AfD polls at over 30%, although the state branch has been classified as "confirmed right-wing extremist by the intelligence service. Kullmann says the presence of a nationalist ethos and AfD-like thinking endangers social cohesion and "could even erode trust among friends."

The Augsburg decision will certainly heighten the excitement surrounding the upcoming Catholic Day 2024. From May 29 to June 2, Catholics will gather in the episcopal city of Erfurt, which is the state capital of Thuringia. Only 13 weeks before state elections will be held there — with right-wing extremist Björn Höcke as the leading AfD candidate. According to a court ruling, the radical AfD politician can be labeled a fascist.

The Church is not the only one watching the state elections in Thuringia and two other eastern German states with great concern.

This article was originally written in German.

