Hundreds of thousands of people are taking to the streets German cities in a protest movement against far-right extremism, and fears of the growing popularity of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The wave of mobilization against the far-right party was sparked by a January 10 report from investigative outlet Correctiv, which revealed that AfD members had met with extremists in Potsdam in November to discuss expelling immigrants and "non-assimilated citizens."