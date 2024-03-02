Grannies vs. the Right take on AfD in far-right stronghold

SocietyGermanyGrannies vs. the Right take on AfD in far-right strongholdTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyGermanyAnja Koch | Bettina Stehkämper in Döbeln, Saxony02/03/2024February 3, 2024Hundreds of thousands have continued to take to the streets to protest the far-right opposition in Germany. In the small town of Döbeln, in the AfD stronghold of Saxony, older women have set up their own Grannies against the Right group.https://p.dw.com/p/4bx4gAdvertisement