  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UNRWA
Russia's war in Ukraine
ECOWAS
SocietyGermany

Grannies vs. the Right take on AfD in far-right stronghold

Anja Koch | Bettina Stehkämper in Döbeln, Saxony
February 3, 2024

Hundreds of thousands have continued to take to the streets to protest the far-right opposition in Germany. In the small town of Döbeln, in the AfD stronghold of Saxony, older women have set up their own Grannies against the Right group.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bx4g
Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

Quixplainer Parents | Familiennachzug

Can skilled workers bring their parents to Germany?

Germany’s hoping to attract skilled workers from abroad by allowing their parents and parents-in-law to join them.
MigrationOctober 17, 202301:00 min
external

Prayer for peace draws Berliners of all faiths

As emotions run high over the war between Israel and Hamas, people of different faiths chose to come together in Berlin.
ConflictsOctober 14, 202302:05 min
AfD members Robert Sesselmann, Tino Chrupalla and Björn Höcke

How much do neo-Nazi views influence Germany's AfD?

The far right is becoming stronger in Germany. What links does the AfD have to neo-Nazi movements?
PoliticsOctober 9, 202311:41 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

The EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
SocietyNovember 26, 202301:24 min
Thumbnail zum Video ENTR: Growing up queer in rural Europe

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Love Matters S3 EPS8 | Loving men

What is it like to love men?

What’s it like to be a gay man in India? And how does it compare to loving men as a cis-hetero woman?
SocietyJanuary 24, 202442:16 min
Love Matters S3 EPS2: Sex & Law

Love and the Law: Marriage Equality, LGBTQ Rights & More

Leeza Mangaldas and Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal discuss how the law continues to shape sexual rights in India.
SocietyDecember 22, 202344:44 min
Show more