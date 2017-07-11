Germany’s Baerbock visits Mali as EU ends training mission

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Mali in the early hours of Tuesday morning, immediately after the European Union said it would halt its mission training troops there.

Germany has some 1,100 in the country as part of a United Nations peacekeeping operation, as well as some 300 dedicated to the EU military training mission (EUTM Mali) there.

Berlin is deciding on whether to keep its soldiers in the country as concerns mount about operations involving Russian private mercenary firm the Wagner Group and Mali's post-coup military government.

Much of Baerbock's first few months in office has been dominated by the conflict in Ukraine

Why is the visit taking place now?

Baerbock's overnight arrival comes ahead of an upcoming decision by Berlin about whether Bundeswehr troops should remain in Mali.

While in the country, she was scheduled to meet the military government, civil society representatives, and members of the German military forces.

A German foreign ministry spokesman said the aim of the mission was to "get a precise picture of the political and security situation on the ground."

The results of the talks are expected to feed into the German government's upcoming decision on whether to keep troops there.

Watch video 02:08 Malians suffer under strain of economic sanctions

What has been happening in Mali?

Baerbock's arrival came only hours after the EU said it would halt its military training missions in Mali while maintaining a presence in the Sahel. The bloc said it had not received sufficient guarantees that Russia's Wagner Group would not interfere with its work.

The EU has voiced concern at reports that the Wagner Group joined Malian soldiers in an operation last month in the village of Moura. More than 200 civilians were killed.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht visited German troops stationed in Mali at the weekend and spoke of "atrocities" in Moura.

The trip is also taking place as the region struggles a massive rise in food prices exacerbated by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Even before Mali's military government brought in the Wagner Group, there were tensions with the EU about it seizing power in a coup and dragging its feet on ushering in fresh elections.

What is Germany saying?

Ahead of the trip, the German foreign minister underlined Berlin's dissatisfaction with the military junta in Bamako.

"The Bamako government has lost the confidence of the international community in recent months, notably by holding back democratic transition and by intensifying military cooperation with Moscow," Baerbock said in a statement before her departure.

"In this context we shall have to question anew German commitment in the Sahel region," she added. "To simply say 'keep it up' now would be misguided in my view."

Baerbock said Germany could only continue its engagement if the "framework conditions" were correct.

She said there were several requirements for the Bundeswehr to stay, citing "reliability in cooperation as well as a resolute fight against terror and violence and adherence to fundamental principles of the rule of law."

Watch video 01:59 Mali seeking closer ties with Moscow

rc/msh (dpa, AFP)