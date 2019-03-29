 Germany′s Angela Merkel opens Hanover industrial fair with call for EU reform | News | DW | 01.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany's Angela Merkel opens Hanover industrial fair with call for EU reform

This year's edition of the world's biggest industrial technology fair will give visitors glimpses into the factories of the future. German Chancellor Angela Merkel used her opening speech to issue a stark warning.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the 2019 Hanover industrial fair (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Sunday in a speech to mark the opening of the Hannover Messe that the EU needed to become more competitive in next-generation industrial technologies.

"I'm not entirely sure if we have the foundation necessary for us to compete globally," she said, adding that "Europeans need to act together and find a common position."

She said the bloc needs to update its rules to confront a global economy in which some countries give their own companies subsidies and other competitive advantages.

Read more: 'Robots and humans will work together'

The European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, would make proposals later this year on how to bolster the bloc's industrial prowess, she added.

  • default

    How intelligent is Artificial Intelligence?

    More dangerous than the atomic bomb?

    Silicon Valley icon Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, is famous for his warnings with regard to Artificial Intelligence. Last summer he declared that AI was the greatest conceivable threat to our existence. Stephen Hawking isn't new to the discussion, either, calling it famously the "worst mistake ever made."

  • Bildergalerie - Künstliche Intelligenz

    How intelligent is Artificial Intelligence?

    Hysteria exaggerated?

    Aren't AI robots more helpful than harmful like in the recent Hollywood film Chappie? A reprogramming gives the robot feelings and thoughts, and he helps humanity against an aggressive robotic police force.

  • default

    How intelligent is Artificial Intelligence?

    High-speed drone flop

    Recent occurrences have shown, however, that not every instance of AI is without fault. All it took was nine minutes for the Falcon HTV-2 to sink in the ocean on a test flight in the summer of 2011. The US military drone was unmanned.

  • default

    How intelligent is Artificial Intelligence?

    Not really all that new

    Despite the resurgence, AI in military systems is a foregone conclusion. For over two decades, machines and robotic components have been advancing military systems. One prime example - the Eurofighter.

  • default

    How intelligent is Artificial Intelligence?

    Sci-Fi meets reality

    The intelligent machines are getting more and more advanced - in many cases operational. The four-legged robot BigDog can haul cargo on offroad terrain, ice and snow. The robotics developer Boston Dynamics was bought by Google.

  • default

    How intelligent is Artificial Intelligence?

    Guidance sought

    This week's letter has made clear that the entire AI community is seeking ethical guidelines, and even political regulation, to ensure that standards are set for how machines can be programmed. This is the only way to prevent abuse of Artificial Intelligence - and to put a stop to it getting out of control.

    Author: Julian Claudi


The chancellor herself demanded reforms to EU competition policy and the creation of an EU industrial policy to keep Europe competitive.

At the same time, she rejected criticisms that her government was too keen on state intervention in the economy.

"It is right that the state never thinks that it can do a better job than private businesses," she said.

Read more: A sneak peek into the future of robotics

Closer cooperation with Sweden

During her speech, Merkel also called for a quick agreement on a US-EU free trade deal and announced closer collaboration with Sweden, the 2019 fair's official partner country, in the development of artificial intelligence and battery technology.

This year's edition of the world's largest industrial technology fair features some 6,500 exhibitors from 75 countries and will focus on showcasing machine learning, human-to-machine communication and superfast 5G mobile networks.

More than 220,000 visitors are expected to descend on the fair before it ends on Friday.

amp/se (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

'Robots and humans will work together'

So-called collaborating robots are a focus this year at Hanover Messe. One of the leading manufacturers exhibiting these industry solutions at the fair is Danish company Universal Robots. (27.04.2017)  

A sneak peek into the future of robotics

Robotics is set to transform our lives — but will it all be for the better? DW gets a sneak peek into the future of the technology in the pioneering US center of Pittsburgh. (25.04.2016)  

German minister defends controversial industrial strategy

Germany's economy minister, Peter Altmaier, wants German companies to receive state support to compete against innovative firms in the US and China. Critics say the plan is incompatible with a free market economy. (03.02.2019)  

How intelligent is Artificial Intelligence?

Stephen Hawking can attract attention to pretty much any scientific debate. The discussion of the safety of Artificial Intelligence is by now a dusty one, indeed. So why the sudden resurgence? (29.07.2015)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Italien Basilika San Francesco in Assisi

Angela Merkel presents peace prize to Jordanian King Abdullah 29.03.2019

Chancellor Angela Merkel has presented the "Lamp of Peace" to Jordanian King Abdullah II for his human rights efforts. Merkel received the Catholic prize last year for promoting "peaceful coexistence among peoples."

Merkel Macron Juncker Jinping in Frankreich

Opinion: EU must be united on trade with China 26.03.2019

China is trying to divide the European Union on the issue of trade. It must not be allowed to succeed, says DW's Christoph Hasselbach. By presenting a united front, the bloc can win far more concessions from Beijing.

Merkel Macron Juncker Jinping in Frankreich

EU and China trade talks at crossroads 29.03.2019

The European Union and China are gearing up for a summit on April 9. The relationship is in flux — and Europeans have realized only belatedly how high the strategic stakes are. Teri Schultz has been finding out more in Brussels.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  