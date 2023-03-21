Germany's 10 most visited attractions
We've studied 2022 visitor numbers to identify Germany's most popular tourist sights. Here is our ranking.
10th place: Frauenkirche in Dresden, 900,000 visitors
Dresden's Frauenkirche, or Church of Our Lady, is a Baroque masterpiece. The place of worship was destroyed during the Second World War and rebuilt more than four decades later, thanks to many donations from all over the world. Today, the church has become a symbol of hope and reconciliation.
9th place: Deutsches Museum, 925,000 visitors
Munich's Deutsches Museum is one of the world's largest technology and science museums. It showcases some 28,000 exhibits spanning the fields of aviation, space flight, robotics and more. Visitors also get to enjoy science shows and help conduct experiments!
8th place: St. Michaelis church, 1.1 million visitors
St. Michaelis church, affectionately known as the Michel, is a Hamburg icon — like the city's port and Reeperbahn red-light district. St. Michaelis is considered one of the most beautiful Baroque churches in northern Germany. It is equipped with six organs, which can be heard alternately during the midday prayer service at noon every day.
7th place: Miniatur Wunderland Hamburg, 1.3 million visitors
Miniatur Wunderland boasts the largest miniature railroad network in the world, with new sections added all the time. There's a miniature version of Hamburg, alongside a teeny tiny model version of Italy to marvel at. Not only that, but the engineers have also recreated parts of Scandinavia, Patagonia and Rio de Janeiro.
6the place: Humboldt Forum, 1.5 million visitors
Berlin's Humboldt Forum is just two years old and has already become a tourist magnet. On the outside, it still looks like the palace of Prussian kings, but on the inside, it is a modern museum and exhibition center dedicated to Berlin's history, the natural sciences and art treasures from all over the world.
5th place: Zeche Zollverein: 1.6 million visitors
Essen's Zollverein industrial complex was once the largest coal mine in the world. Today, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The huge grounds are used to host art exhibitions, concerts and festivals and still showcase the site's rich industrial history. Its famous tower is a popular photo motif and has been dubbed the "Eiffel Tower of the Ruhr."
4th place: Topography of Terror, 2 million visitors
Berlin's Topography of Terror documentation center is located where the SS and the Secret State Police were once headquartered from 1933 to 1945. This is where the Nazi regime planned the deportation and murder of Jews, and many other crimes. The center shines a light on the Nazi perpetrators and their victims alike, keeping alive the memory of this dark chapter of German history.
3rd place: Berlin's Museum Island, 2.2 million visitors
Berlin's Museum Island boasts no less than five world-class museums. Here, you can marvel at the famous Nefertiti Bust (pictured) at the Neues Museum designed by David Chipperfield Architects, the reconstructed Ishtar Gate at the Pergamon Museum and many other historical treasures. It's no wonder UNESCO has declared this museum complex a World Heritage Site.
2nd place: Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, 2.8 million visitors
Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall opened in 2017 and has since become a major tourist attraction. Many visitors from Germany and abroad come here to appreciate the building's extraordinary architecture by the famous architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron up close. For great views, head up to its viewing platform, which is free to access.
1st place: Cologne Cathedral, 4.3 million visitors
More than 4 million people visited Cologne Cathedral in 2022. With a height of 157 meters (516 ft), it is the third-largest church in the world, with enough space to accommodate 4,000 people. Cologne Cathedral is a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the most popular sight in Germany!
What about the Brandenburg Gate?
So why is there no mention of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, a must-visit spot on any trip to Berlin? That's because nobody counts the number of visitors who flock to public places such as these, although they are incredibly popular. Oh, and in case you're wondering: Neuschwanstein Castle only made it to 15th place on our list, with 700,000 visitors.