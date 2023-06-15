Germany: Woman dies after attack near Neuschwanstein Castle

A male US tourist is accused of trying to sexually assault two women and pushing them into a ravine near the popular tourist site, German police said. The women fell 50 meters, with one later succumbing to her injuries.

Authorities on Thursday said that one of two women attacked near one of Germany's most popular tourist sights has died.

The attack took place on Wednesday near a historic bridge popular among tourists for its view of Neuschwanstein Castle, were the man is said to have pushed both women off a steep slope, after attempting to sexually assault them.

The two women, who were 21 and 22 years old, were tourists, but authorities did not disclose their nationalities.

Police in the state of Bavaria said the alleged attacker is a 30-year-old US national, who fled the scene after the crime but was caught and is in custody.

What we know about the attack

In a statement that was released around 24 hours after the attack took place, police said the assault occurred near the Marienbrücke (Mary's bridge), which has views of the world-famous castle.

The women apparently met their attacker along the route and took a path to a viewpoint near the bridge.

The man allegedly physically attacked the younger woman. The 22-year-old rushed intervene, and the man then choked her and then pushed her down a steep slope, police said.

He then made an "attempted sexual offense" on the 21-year-old before pushing her over the steep edge as well.

The women fell 50 meters (164 feet) down the ravine.

The bridge near where the attack took place is located 90 meters (295 feet) above a gorge that overlooks the Neuschwanstein Castle Image: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa/picture alliance

Police said the Füssen mountain rescue service rescued the two injured women, airlifting the younger woman out of the site with a helicopter.

The 21-year-old woman died in a hospital overnight, while her 22-year-old companion was still in hospital with serious injuries.

Police investigating a case of murder

Police said the suspect was arrested near the scene of the crime.

He appeared in the Kempten District Court on Thursday, where a judge issued an arrest warrant.

Police were investigating charges of murder, attempted murder, and a sexual offense. Their work was being hampered by the steep terrain where the attack took place.

Specially trained officers from the Alpine Task Force were brought in to help with the investigation.

Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the most popular tourist sites in Germany, drawing around 1.4 million visitors every year, according to officials who oversee the castle.

In the summer, the castle sees around 6,000 visitors every day. The nearby Marienbrücke bridge is also a popular stop for tourists and hikers to take pictures of the castle and surrounding mountains.

lo/jcg (AP, dpa, Reuters)