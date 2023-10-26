Germany: US man charged with murder in Neuschwanstein attack

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of one woman and the attempted murder of another. The attack happened four months ago near Neuschwanstein Castle, one of Bavaria's most popular tourist spots.

German prosecutors brought charges of murder and attempted murder to an American man, who is accused of pushing two women into a 50-meter (165-foot) ravine, killing one.

"The accused is suspected of having deliberately directed the two women from the hiking trail to a viewpoint a few meters away," the prosecutors reported.

What happened?

Both women were hiking in Germany on June 14 on a trip to Germany following graduation from university.

Having approached and then persuaded the women to follow him down a trail to a lookout point, the man allegedly shoved the younger woman, aged 21, to the ground to undress her. When the 22-year-old woman intervened, he is said to have pushed her down a slope.

Prosecutors suspect he then strangled the younger woman until she was unconscious before raping her and throwing her down the slope.

The older woman was able to walk away from the scene, despite suffering serious injuries. The younger woman was air-lifted to hospital by Mountain Rescue and later died from her injuries.

The man is also accused of rape resulting in death, dangerous bodily harm and possession of child pornography after corresponding files were found on his phone and computer.

A court date is yet to be determined.

mds/wmr (AP, dpa)

