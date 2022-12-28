Germany urges Kosovo Serb militants to remove barricades

Over the past three weeks, Serbs in northern Kosovo have set up more than 10 roadblocks in and around the city of Mitrovica partly in response to the arrest of a former Serb policeman accused of assaulting serving police officers.
In addition, Serbs in Serbia on Tuesday erected another roadblock close to the Merdare crossing on Kosovo's eastern border in support of their ethnic kin, leading Kosovo to its largest border crossing.
"The illegal barricades erected by Kosovo Serbs must be dismantled as quickly as possible," a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said.
He also said that "nationalist rhetoric in particular, such as we have heard from Serbia in recent weeks, is completely unacceptable."
What has been happening between Kosovo and Serbia?
Kosovo, a former Serbian province, has been a diplomatic sore spot in Europe for decades. It unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 — a move that was illegal under Serbian constitutional law but is recognized by many other countries, including Germany.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he did so to "protect our people (in Kosovo) and preserve Serbia.''
He claimed that Pristina was preparing to attack Kosovo Serbs and remove the roadblocks by force.
Pristina has asked NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR, to help dismantle the roadblocks, hinting that it might do so itself if NATO does not act.
In turn, KFOR itself has called for dialogue between the parties involved.
"It is paramount that all involved avoid any rhetoric or actions that can cause tensions and escalate the situation," Major General Angelo Michele Ristuccia said in a statement.
"Solutions should be sought through dialogue," he added.
Any military intervention by Serbia in Kosovo would likely result in a clash with NATO forces and massively escalate tensions in the Balkans. The European region has yet to fully recover from the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia, which ended with NATO bombing Serbia and Montenegro in 1999.