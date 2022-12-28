  1. Skip to content
Trucks forming a roadblock near Mitrovica
Ethnic Serb militants have been setting up roadblocksImage: Miodrag Draskic/REUTERS
PoliticsKosovo

Germany urges Kosovo Serb militants to remove barricades

17 minutes ago

Barricades erected by ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo are illegal and must be dismantled, Germany says. Berlin slammed "nationalist rhetoric" amid rising tensions in the Balkans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LUNK

The German government on Wednesday expressed alarm at the latest escalation of tensions between Belgrade and Pristina and said it was focusing on efforts to get Serb militants to dismantle barricades they have built near the Kosovo border.

Over the past three weeks, Serbs in northern Kosovo have set up more than 10 roadblocks in and around the city of Mitrovica partly in response to the arrest of a former Serb policeman accused of assaulting serving police officers.

In addition, Serbs in Serbia on Tuesday erected another roadblock close to the Merdare crossing on Kosovo's eastern border in support of their ethnic kin, leading Kosovo to its largest border crossing.

"The illegal barricades erected by Kosovo Serbs must be dismantled as quickly as possible," a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said.

He also said that "nationalist rhetoric in particular, such as we have heard from Serbia in recent weeks, is completely unacceptable."

Closed Merdare border crossing
The Merdare border crossing has been closed amid the tensionsImage: Visar Kryeziu/AP/picture alliance

What has been happening between Kosovo and Serbia?

Kosovo, a former Serbian province, has been a diplomatic sore spot in Europe for decades. It unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 — a move that was illegal under Serbian constitutional law but is recognized by many other countries, including Germany.

The latest bout of tensions comes after representatives of the some 50,000 ethnic Serbs living in the north of Kosovo resigned from state institutions such as the police and judiciary following the Kosovo government's move to replace car license plates issued in Serbia.

The Kosovar Serbs refuse to recognize either the government in Pristina or Kosovo's independent status.

Military buildup in Serbia

The ongoing friction has prompted Serbia to put its troops on highest alert.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he did so to "protect our people (in Kosovo) and preserve Serbia.''

He claimed that Pristina was preparing to attack Kosovo Serbs and remove the roadblocks by force.

Pristina has asked NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR, to help dismantle the roadblocks, hinting that it might do so itself if NATO does not act. 

In turn, KFOR itself has called for dialogue between the parties involved.

"It is paramount that all involved avoid any rhetoric or actions that can cause tensions and escalate the situation," Major General Angelo Michele Ristuccia said in a statement.

"Solutions should be sought through dialogue," he added.

Any military intervention by Serbia in Kosovo would likely result in a clash with NATO forces and massively escalate tensions in the Balkans. The European region has yet to fully recover from the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia, which ended with NATO bombing Serbia and Montenegro in 1999. 

Russia denies involvement

Russia, a major Serbian ally, has meanwhile denied Kosovar accusations that it is fomenting tensions in the region, while confirming its backing for Belgrade.

"Serbia is a sovereign country and it is absolutely wrong to look for Russia's destructive influence here," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

tj/dj (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Pope Benedict XVI

Vatican: Health of former Pope Benedict is 'worsening'

Religion4 hours ago
