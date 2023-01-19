Germany: Union calls for nationwide postal strikes

Trade union Verdi has called for walkouts at Deutsche Post from Thursday evening, warning that "more strikes will follow."

Workers in all letter and parcel centers at Germany's postal service, Deutsche Post, were called to strike by trade union Verdi on Thursday.

In a tweet, Verdi announced that postal employees were called to strike from 17:00 (16:00 UTC) on Thursday and all day on Friday, adding that "more strikes will follow in the following days."

The call for industrial action comes after no progress was made in the second round of negotiations.

"The employers have made it very clear that they are not prepared to to compensate for the loss in real wages and inflation," said Verdi negotiator Andrea Kocsis.

Union says most members have low pay rates

The trade union is demanding a 15% pay rise for approximately 160,000 employees in the company's lower salary brackets.

Kocsis pointed out that the majority of Verdi's members working at Deutsche Post had low pay rates and were battling financially under the current financial climate.

The last pay rise was seen in January 2022 was a 2 percent increase.

According to market and consumer analysis company Statista, Deutsche Post delivers 49 million letters and 6.7 million parcels each day in Germany alone.

In March 2022 the postal service achieved record earnings in the 2021 financial year.

