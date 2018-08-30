 Germany to boost funds for UN Palestinian agency | News | DW | 31.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany to boost funds for UN Palestinian agency

Germany will step up its contributions to the UN Palestinian agency following US cuts earlier this year. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the loss of the UN agency "could unleash an uncontrollable chain reaction."

A Palestinian refugee sits outside a UNRWA building in Bethlehem, West Bank. (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Hill)

The German government on Friday said it will significantly increase its funding for the UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees after the United States cut its contributions, according to letters seen by news agencies.

"We are currently preparing to provide an additional amount of significant funds," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a letter to European Union foreign ministers.

So far this year, Germany has provided the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA) with €81 million ($94.5 million).

Maas did not reveal how much more Germany would give, but did say it would not be enough to make up the agency's current shortfall of $217 million. 

Watch video 02:48
Now live
02:48 mins.

UN Palestinian refugee agency funding crisis deepens

US cuts hurt UNWRA

Under President Donald Trump, the US has provided the agency with $60 million (€51.5 million) this year, compared to $365 million for humanitarian aid and projects in 2017.

"It is therefore all the more important that we, as the European Union, jointly undertake further efforts," Maas said, adding that UNRWA plays an important role in the stability of the region.

"The loss of this organisation could unleash an uncontrollable chain reaction," he said.

Read more: Gaza feels bite of US cuts to Palestinian aid

The US was the UNRWA's biggest donor and the agency has struggled with the lack of funds. The US said it slashed the funding because the agency needed to make unspecified reforms, and called on the Palestinians to renew peace talks with Israel.

Jordan said on Thursday it would lead a campaign to raise funds to help the UN agency survive, including an appeal to the Arab League.

  • City of Strife - Jerusalem Photo Gallery (Imago/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Jerusalem, the city of David

    According to the Old Testament, David, king of the two partial kingdoms of Judah and Israel, won Jerusalem from the Jebusites around 1000 BC. He moved his seat of government to Jerusalem, making it the capital and religious center of his kingdom. The Bible says David's son Solomon built the first temple for Yahweh, the God of Israel. Jerusalem became the center of Judaism.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Persian rule

    The Neo-Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II (3rd from the left) conquered Jerusalem in 597 and again in 586 BC, as the Bible says. He took King Jehoiakim (5th from the right) and the Jewish upper class into captivity, sent them to Babylon and destroyed the temple. After Persian king Cyrus the Great seized Babylon, he allowed the exiled Jews to return home to Jerusalem and to rebuild their temple.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Historical Picture Archive/COR)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Roman and Byzantine rule

    The Roman Empire ruled Jerusalem from the year 63 AD. Resistance movements rapidly formed among the population, so that in 66 AD, the First Jewish–Roman War broke out. The war ended 4 years later, with a Roman victory and another destruction of the temple in Jerusalem. The Romans and Byzantines ruled Palestine for approximately 600 years.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Selva/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Conquest by the Arabs

    Over the course of the Islamic conquest of Greater Syria, Muslim armies also reached Palestine. By order of the Caliph Umar (in the picture), Jerusalem was besieged and captured in the year 637 AD. In the following era of Muslim rule, various, mutually hostile and religiously divided rulers presided over the city. Jerusalem was often besieged and changed hands several times.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Crusades

    From 1070 AD onward, the Muslim Seljuk rulers increasingly threatened the Christian world. Pope Urban II called for the First Crusade, which took Jerusalem in 1099 AD. Over a period of 200 years a total of nine crusades set out to conquer the city as it changed hands between Muslim and Christian rule. In 1244 AD the crusaders finally lost control of the city and it once again became Muslim.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Ottomans and the British

    After the conquest of Egypt and Arabia by the Ottomans, Jerusalem became the seat of an Ottoman administrative district in 1535 AD. In its first decades of Ottoman rule, the city saw a clear revival. With a British victory over Ottoman troops in 1917 AD, Palestine fell under British rule. Jerusalem went to the British without a fight.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The divided city

    After World War II, the British gave up their Palestinian Mandate. The UN voted for a division of the country in order to create a home for the survivors of the Holocaust. Some Arab states then went to war against Israel and conquered part of Jerusalem. Until 1967, the city was divided into an Israeli west and a Jordanian east.

  • Soldiers during Six-day war (picture alliance/AP/KEYSTONE/Government Press Office)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    East Jerusalem goes back to Israel

    In 1967, Israel waged the Six-Day War against Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Israel took control of the Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. Israeli paratroopers gained access to the Old City and stood at the Wailing Wall for the first time since 1949. East Jerusalem is not officially annexed, but rather integrated into the administration.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gharabli)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Muslim pilgrimage to Israel

    Israel has not denied Muslims access to its holy places. The Temple Mount is under an autonomous Muslim administration; Muslims can enter, visit the Dome of the Rock and the adjacent Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there.

  • Old City in Jerusalem (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Unresolved status

    Jerusalem remains to this day an obstacle to peace between Israel and Palestine. In 1980, Israel declared the whole city its "eternal and indivisible capital." After Jordan gave up its claim to the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1988, the state of Palestine was proclaimed. Palestine also declares, in theory, Jerusalem as its capital.

    Author: Ines Eisele


law/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US State Department cuts over $200 million in aid to Palestinians

The Trump administration has said it will be cutting more than $200 million in funding to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. The PLO has said Washington is "punishing the Palestinian victims" of Israeli occupation. (25.08.2018)  

Australia ends direct aid to Palestinian Authority

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said there was concern the PA was financing activities Australia "would never support." Australia will instead send its aid to the UN Humanitarian Fund for the Palestinian Territories. (02.07.2018)  

Gaza feels bite of US cuts to Palestinian aid

UNRWA, the relief agency for Palestinian refugees, is feeling the crunch since the United States, its main donor, slashed its contributions. The crisis comes amid a military escalation between Hamas and Israel. (10.08.2018)  

EU calls for probe into Gaza protest

The EU has followed the UN and called for a probe into the deaths of 15 Palestinian protesters in Gaza. The EU's Federica Mogherini said a continuation of "peace talks towards a two-state solution" is needed. (31.03.2018)  

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

Jerusalem is one of the oldest and most contested cities in the world. Jerusalem is revered as a sacred city by Jews, Muslims and Christians alike. For this reason, there has been controversy over the city to this day. (07.12.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

UN Palestinian refugee agency funding crisis deepens  

Trump and the Middle East: Any role for Europe?  

US freezes contributions to organizations in Palestine  

Related content

Palästina Leben im Westjordenland

US State Department cuts over $200 million in aid to Palestinians 24.08.2018

The Trump administration has said it will be cutting more than $200 million in funding to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. The PLO has said Washington is "punishing the Palestinian victims" of Israeli occupation.

Israel Palästina UN-Hilfswerk UNRWA in Gaza

Gaza feels bite of US cuts to Palestinian aid 10.08.2018

UNRWA, the relief agency for Palestinian refugees, is feeling the crunch since the United States, its main donor, slashed its contributions. The crisis comes amid a military escalation between Hamas and Israel.

UN Palestinian refugee agency funding crisis deepens 08.08.2018

At the beginning of 2018, US President Donald Trump cut funding for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNWRA, which helps some 5 million Palestinians. DW's Tania Krämer went to Hamas-controlled Gaza, where UN employees are on strike.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 