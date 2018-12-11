 Germany: Three women attacked with knives in Nuremberg | News | DW | 14.12.2018

News

Germany: Three women attacked with knives in Nuremberg

Three women had to undergo emergency surgery in the Bavarian city after suffering severe knife wounds in separate attacks. Police said they could be searching for a single assailant.

German police barricade tape (imago/M. Weber)

Three women suffered life-threatening injuries in separate knife attacks in the southern German city of Nuremberg on Thursday evening.

Police said they are investigating the incidents and could not rule out a single perpetrator.

The attacks took place between 7.20 p.m. local time (1830 UTC) and midnight in the city's St. Johannis district.

All three women — ages 56, 34 and 26 — underwent emergency surgery after arriving in nearby hospitals. Their condition remains unknown.

Police said the victims had given slightly different descriptions of their attackers.

The suspect is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, heavy set and around 175 to 180 centimeters (69 to 71 inches) tall.

