 Germany: Sausage museum resited after concentration camp outrage | News | DW | 01.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Sausage museum resited after concentration camp outrage

A new location has been found for a renowned sausage museum after widespread anger at plans to shift it to the site of a Nazi concentration camp. The museum is a major tourist drawcard in the region.

Cannon in shape of a sausage in a bun in Holzhausen (picture-alliance/dpa/J.-U. Koch)

Councilors in the central German city of Mühlhausen have decided on a new location for a sausage museum after original plans to move it to the site of an annex to the notorious Buchenwald concentration camp met with outrage in several quarters.

The new site, though only a stone's throw from the first, is reportedly free of any troubled historical associations, Germany's dpa news agency reported.

The German Sausage Museum, currently located in the nearby town of Holzhausen, is a major tourist attraction that reflects the long history of sausage in the state of Thuringia, where both towns are situated. The museum is to be moved because of growing visitor numbers.

Read more: When a former Nazi forced labor camp houses a bowling club

'Historically ignorant'

The originally planned location was where hundreds of female Jewish forced laborers from Poland and Hungary were incarcerated under the Nazi regime during the last two years of World War II. Many of those imprisoned at the Martha II concentration camp in Mühlhausen were later transferred to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where a large number died of starvation or illness under atrocious conditions.

The original plan had been criticized from many sides, notably by Jewish representatives.

The president of the Jewish Community of Thuringia, Reinhard Schramm, spoke of a "total lack of sensitivity," while Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, described the first plan to the German news agency DPA as "insensitive and historically ignorant." 

A statement on the museum's website at the start of February apologized to "all those who saw our actions as downplaying or relativizing the crimes of National Socialism."

The museum said that "if we had had all information" about the site earlier, it would not have publicly announced its intention to move.

Thuringian sausage, known locally as "Rostbratwurst" or "Roster," made from pork, beef or sometimes veal, dates back several centuries and is seen by Thuringians as a central feature of the region's grill culture. The state's Thüringer Rostbratwurst has also received Protected Geographical Indication status from the European Union, meaning only sausages from the region can use the name.

Read moreWill 2019 be the year of lab-grown meat? 

  • Bratwursthotel (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

    Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

    Germany's first bratwurst hotel

    This hotel in Rittersbach in Bavaria, is all about a specific German sausage: bratwurst - bratwurst wallpaper, bratwurst-shaped pillows and bratwurst decorations everywhere. On the ground floor there's a bratwurst restaurant with a butcher's shop next door that delivers the goods fresh. Guests can request individually-filled sausages and take them home as souvenirs - or just eat them.

  • Zehn verrückte Hotels in Deutschland (Bildergalerie) Hotel Alcatraz Kaiserslautern

    Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

    Put yourself behind bars

    Criminals used to serve time here. Nowadays whodunnit enthusiasts spend the night in these cells. Kaiserslautern's former prison now houses the Alcatraz adventure hotel. Even the hotel bar still has plenty of bars - the steel kind - but of course guests are free to move around as they please.

  • Zehn verrückte Hotels in Deutschland (Bildergalerie) Hotel Propeller Island Berlin

    Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

    Sleep in an artwork

    Each room is unique. In one, you can spend the night in a coffin; in another, the furniture hangs from the ceiling. The highlight is a polygonal room entirely covered in mirrors. The Berlin hotel Propeller Island sees itself as an all-round work of art, designed by artist Lars Stroschen. He's even composed fitting background music for each room.

  • Zehn verrückte Hotels in Deutschland (Bildergalerie) Schlafwagenhotel Jüterborg

    Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

    Nestle down in a first class sleeper

    In Jüterbog, 60 kilometers from Berlin, you can experience the flair of the Trans-Siberian Express without days of travel. The Schlafwagenhotel - sleeping car hotel - has room for 25 guests. Each compartment has a double bed, a seating area and ensuite bathroom.

  • Zehn verrückte Hotels in Deutschland (Bildergalerie) Kofftel Lunzenau bei Chemnitz

    Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

    Take an overnight suitcase

    It's possibly the world's smallest hotel, if you can even call it that: the Kofftel in Lunzenau near Chemnitz. The suitcase-shaped sleeping cabin has been in existence since 2004. It's a meter and a half wide, just under three meters long and two meters tall. Spending the night there in your own sleeping bag costs about 15 euros.

  • Zehn verrückte Hotels in Deutschland (Bildergalerie) Auenland Thüringer Wald

    Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

    Inhabit a hobbit hole

    You don't have to travel to Middle Earth or the film sets in New Zealand to spend the night in a hobbit hole. In the Feriendorf Auenland - The Shire Holiday Village - in the Thuringian Forest, Tolkien fans can stay in compact holiday quarters, each with a bedroom, cosy living area and bath.

  • Zehn verrückte Hotels in Deutschland (Bildergalerie) Tree Inn Wolfcenter Dörverden

    Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

    Visit wolf hall

    It's twilight, the wolves are howling, and there's not another human in sight. If you're looking for adventure, spend the night in the Tree Inn near Bremen. This tree house hotel is in the middle of the young wolf enclosure in Dörverden's Wolf Center. From a height of five meters, a glass facade gives you a clear view of the animals.

  • Zehn verrückte Hotels in Deutschland (Bildergalerie) Hotels Lindenwirt Rüdesheim am Rhein

    Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

    Bed down in a barrel

    Now you can sleep where wine was once matured. Six large wine casks stand in the inner courtyard of the Lindenwirt Hotel in the wine-making town of Rüdesheim on the Rhine. With their 6000 liter capacity, each barrel has enough space for two guest beds, plus an extension with a small living room and a bathroom.

  • Zehn verrückte Hotels in Deutschland (Bildergalerie) Hotel Arthus Bodensee

    Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

    Spend a knightly night

    The Arthus Hotel near Lake Constance invites you to journey into the past. The rooms are furnished like those in a medieval inn, and the Ritterkeller restaurant offers Arthurian feasts. A cup-bearer guides you through the evening as you dine in historical style.

  • Zehn verrückte Hotels in Deutschland (Bildergalerie) IgluLodge Oberstdorf

    Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

    Chill out in a truly cool hotel

    The drinks at the bar in the Iglu-Lodge are guaranteed to be ice cold! The ice and snow hotel atop Mount Nebelhorn near Oberstdorf is open from December to mid-April. Its two- and four-person igloos can accommodate up to 40 guests. Their interior decoration is designed by local artists from the Allgäu region. The hotel at an elevation of 2000 meters provides a panoramic view of the Alpine summits.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Plans for sausage museum at former Nazi concentration camp now on ice

Media reports have sparked public outrage, leading to a search for a new site. Critics said the initiative showed a lack of historical awareness. (02.02.2019)  

Will 2019 be the year of lab-grown meat?

After years in the lab, will meats derived from animal cells finally break into the mainstream consumer market? The products could have huge implications for the planet, human health and animal welfare. (03.01.2019)  

German investor plans sausage museum at former Nazi concentration camp

A private investor has announced plans to move a sausage museum to Mühlhausen, Thuringia. The fact that the museum will be on the site of an annex of the Buchenwald concentration camp has caused anger. (31.01.2019)  

When a former Nazi forced labor camp houses a bowling club

A sausage museum at a former concentration camp? Those plans are now on ice. But can memorial spaces coexist with everyday life? Former barracks in Berlin's suburbs show how these spaces of remembrance are shared. (26.02.2019)  

Sweet dreams - 10 surprising hotels in Germany

Ever thought of booking a night in prison? Or maybe a hobbit hole? If you want to try out a new place to stay when you're on holiday, you can find inspiration here. Ten unusual themed hotels from Berlin to Oberstdorf. (04.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Bratwurstmuseum Holzhausen

German investor plans sausage museum at former Nazi concentration camp 31.01.2019

A private investor has announced plans to move a sausage museum to Mühlhausen, Thuringia. The fact that the museum will be on the site of an annex of the Buchenwald concentration camp has caused anger.

Deutschland ehemaliges Konzentrationslager Buchenwald

Plans for sausage museum at former Nazi concentration camp now on ice 01.02.2019

Media reports have sparked public outrage, leading to a search for a new site. Critics said the initiative showed a lack of historical awareness.

Fleisch l Blutwurst - SChwarzwurst

Germany: Blood sausage at Islam conference stirs controversy 03.12.2018

Germany's Interior Ministry has apologized for serving the pork sausage at an Islam conference in Berlin last week. The "#BloodSausageGate" scandal has sparked a debate over integration and tolerance.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 