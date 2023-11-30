Germany: Right-wing extremist group leader sentenced to jail

A court in Germany has sentenced the ringleader of a right-wing extremist group to six years in prison.

A high court in the southern German city of Stuttgart on Thursday sentenced the founder of the far-right terror group "Gruppe S." to six years in prison.

The group's ringleader, Werner S from Stuttgart, was convicted of having founded a terrorist organization.

What were the accusations?

The federal prosecutor's office had accused the defendants of planning actions to overthrow the political order of Germany.

Members of "Group S," so named after the main defendant, were said to have feared that Germany would be taken over by refugees.

They were accused of wanting to carry out attacks on mosques provoke a civil war. Investigators recorded chats and telephone conversations and also relied on statements from a former group member.

Ten other members or supporters accused of being part of the group were also sentenced to prison terms or probation.

rc/wmr (dpa, AFP)

