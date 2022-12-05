  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Zimbabwe
Ukraine
SocietyGermany

Germany reforms citizenship law

Ben Knight
Published December 5, 2022last updated 16 minutes ago

Germany is reforming its citizenship law, streamlining the procedure to get German nationality. Dual citizenship will also become an option.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KTxS
Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera
Many immigrants will now be able to get naturalized while holding on to their original nationalityImage: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/picture alliance

The German government is presenting its new citizenship law this Wednesday (23.8.2023). Legislation proposed and presented by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser will make dual citizenship easier as well as naturalization for non-EU citizens.

It is a reform that has been in the works since the center-left coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and the neoliberal Free Democrats took office in the fall of 2021.

The new citizenship plans boil down to three changes:

  • Immigrants legally living in Germany will be allowed to apply for citizenship after five years, rather than the current eight; and if they have special achievements this can go down to only three years
  • Children born in Germany of at least one parent who has been living legally in the country for five or more years will automatically get German citizenship;
  • Immigrants above the age of 67 will be able to do an oral instead of a written German language test
  • Multiple citizenships will be allowed

The new legislation will be debated in parliament and could come into effect in the fall.

Chinese nurse tending to old German woman in nursing home
Germany urgently needs to encourage immigration into its labor marketImage: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Wolf

The reforms the Social-Democrat-led government are part of a wide-ranging overhaul of Germany's immigration law that is mainly aimed at encouraging more skilled workers to come to Germany and fill the massive shortages in the labor market. 

Multiple citizenships

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, around 14% of the population does not have a German passport — that's just over twelve million people. Five million of them have already been living in Germany for at least ten years. In 2022, 168,545 people applied for German citizenship, which was below the EU average.

So far, dual citizenship is possible in Germany only for EU and Swiss nationals, those whose country of origin does not allow people to renounce citizenship (e.g. Iran, Afghanistan, Morocco), children of parents with German and other citizenship, refugees who are threatened with persecution in their home country, and Israelis. Syrians who came to Germany as refugees and are considered to have integrated well may also be fast-tracked to German citizenship.

The reforms will bring Germany in line with other European countries. In the EU, Sweden had the highest naturalization rate in 2020, with 8.6% of all foreigners living there naturalized. In Germany, the rate was 1.1%.

According to Germany's Federal Statistics Office, there are about 2.9 million people with more than one citizenship currently living in Germany. That's about 3.5% of the population. Though the actual number is likely to be higher, as it has recorded an uptick, with 69% of new German nationals holding on to their original passport. People with Polish, Russian, or Turkish passports top the list.

German citizenship: What's changing? 

Opposition to the changes

The opposition center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which has consistently blocked any reforms in the past, is opposed to the changes. "German citizenship is something very precious, and one should treat it very carefully," CDU leader Friedrich Merz told public broadcaster ARD when the first draft was published in December 2022.

The far-right anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is strictly opposed to the planned changes. "At a time, when two-thirds of Germans do not want naturalization to be simplified. A "sell-out (Verramschung) of the citizenship" is just intended to cover up a lack of integration and to "fudge" statistics, said AfD lawmaker Gottfried Curio during a debate on immigration in the federal parliament, the Bundestag, in May 2023.

infographik showing the rising number of foreign nationals in Germany from 1970 to 2019
The number of foreign nationals in Germany has been rising

Changes are overdue 

DW has reported on the government's plans several times, and in December 2022 interviewed several people affected by the issue.

For example, Marc Young, who said that he had been living in Germany for 20 years and had long wearied of the political debate.

"Back then I would have been the keenest German citizen you could have imagined," he told DW. "But I refused to give up my US passport. Retaining your old citizenship does not mean you have split loyalties like so many German conservatives claim. It just reflects who you really are. Changing it is way overdue."

"The German citizenship law is based on the principle of avoiding multiple citizenships," Greta Agustini, a German-based lawyer who specializes in immigration, told DW in December. "Other European countries, such as Italy, Sweden, Ireland, France, etc, allow dual citizenship and they have less bureaucratic laws regarding this issue."

Many of Agustini's clients had struggled to find a way to gain German citizenship. "They refuse to give up their home country citizenship, yet they also want to gain the German one," she said. 

'Too late for the guestworker generation'

The group that has felt the effect of Germany's citizenship laws more keenly than any other is the Turkish community, many of whom came to Germany the last time the country needed workers: In the 1960s.

At this time, a rapidly growing West Germany signed deals with several states to recruit "guest workers," mainly for menial industry-based jobs.

By far the most came from Turkey, and there are now an estimated 3 million people of Turkish heritage living in Germany — 1.45 million of whom still have Turkish citizenship. Aslihan Yeşilkaya-Yurtbay, co-leader of the Turkish Community in Germany organization (TGD), said the reforms came "too late" for many of that original generation — "but [it's] better late than never."

"For the guestworker generation, this reform means recognition and respect for their lives and their work in and for this country," Yeşilkaya-Yurtbay told DW. "A lot of Turkish people of the second and third generation will, I think, feel empowered by it because they always had an identity dilemma."

"Many people have waited for this, and have maybe given up hope," she said. "And if it really happens, then I think many will become German."

Yeşilkaya-Yurtbay said that Germany would have been a different country if the reform had been brought in earlier. "People would have identified more with Germany if that possibility had been in place," she explained. "I'm sure people would have been more politically interested and more active in society if this opportunity had been there 20 or 30 years ago."

Marc Young also said that his own experience had given him a "small inkling" of what people with Turkish roots had had to put up with for decades. He added that he had raised German children and had no intention of leaving, and would probably apply for German citizenship when the reforms are passed.

"I would still apply if Germany allowed dual citizenship but I would see it now far more transactional in nature," he said. "I've paid my taxes and one day will be a German pensioner whether CDU leader Friedrich Merz likes it or not. Maybe that would change once I became German, but right now the bloom is off the Teutonic rose for me."

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

The original version of this article was first published in December 2022 and later updated and republished to reflect new developments. 

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Benjamin Knight Kommentarbild PROVISORISCH
Ben Knight Ben Knight is a journalist in Berlin who mainly writes about German politics.@BenWernerKnight
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Bundestag plenary on June 23, 2023

German parliament reforms skilled work immigration law

German parliament reforms skilled work immigration law

The German parliament has passed legislation to open up new opportunities for job seekers from countries outside the EU and for many refugees who are already in the country. Conservative lawmakers are up in arms.
PoliticsJune 23, 2023
German passports

Germans divided on plans to fast-track citizenship: survey

Germans divided on plans to fast-track citizenship: survey

What do Germans think of their government? What do they make of citizenship reform? Do they support doing business with Qatar? A big survey by Germany's public broadcaster has the answers.
SocietyDecember 2, 2022
Sowmya Thyagarajan

Germany to introduce 'green card' to bolster workforce

Germany to introduce 'green card' to bolster workforce

Faced with a critical shortage of skilled labor, Germany is planning to introduce its version of a green card. It aims to make it easier for non-EU nationals to come to find work.
PoliticsSeptember 8, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zimbabwean voters lining up at polling station

Zimbabwe election: Polls open as Mnangagwa seeks second term

Politics36 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Patients wait in a crowded corridor of a Nigerian hospital.

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Society3 hours ago02:55 min
More from Africa

Asia

Politicians take an oath by a table

Can Pakistan's caretaker government ensure free elections?

Can Pakistan's caretaker government ensure free elections?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The founders of the Berlin Bücherboxx (book box) near the Holocaust "Track 17" memorial in Berlin stand in front of its charred remains after a targeted antisemitic hate crime

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Equality15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Montenegro's big debt to China over contentious new highway

Montenegro's big debt to China over contentious new highway

Business16 hours ago02:56 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A mask-clad member of the Saudi security forces monitors on screens, the streets and the religious sites of the holy city of Meccca.

AI-enhanced identification: A danger in the Middle East?

AI-enhanced identification: A danger in the Middle East?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

In Yucaipa, California, residents trapped in their home look out the window waiting for help.

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Nature and Environment12 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Business22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage