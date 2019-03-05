 Germany prevented 7 attacks since Berlin Christmas market atrocity | News | DW | 23.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany prevented 7 attacks since Berlin Christmas market atrocity

An attack like the one that left 12 dead in 2016 would not be possible today, says the head of the Federal Criminal Police Office. But the effects of online hate speech have officials worried for democracy in Germany.

Memorial at the Berlin Christmas Market on Breitscheidplatz

Security authorities have prevented seven terrorist attacks in Germany since the 2016 Christmas market terror attack that killed 12, says Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office. 

In an interview with German daily Rheinische Post published Wednesday, the organization's President Holger Münch said that the deficiencies in immigration law, surveillance, and criminal prosecution that allowed the 2016 attack to happen would no longer be possible today.

Read more: Are deportations from Germany on the rise?

On December 19, 2016, Anis Amri, a rejected asylum-seeker from Tunisia, stole a semi truck, killed the driver and drove the vehicle into an unprotected Christmas market at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz. More than 60 people were wounded and 12 died. Amri was later shot dead by authorities in Italy while on the run.

Watch video 03:06

Germany: An attack on freedom

'Danger to democracy'

An investigation of the incident revealed that Amri was a convicted drug dealer known to police. Criminal proceedings against Amri in the several German states had not been combined and he was able to move freely. 

Read more: Berlin Christmas market attack: 'We weren't prepared'

Münch cautioned that, despite the advancements since 2016, concerns remain. He named Islamist and right-wing extremism as growing threats, and called for a greater fight against online hate speech.

"Sometimes the Internet seems like the last bastion of the Wild West," said Münch. "When threats from right-wing groups mean that local politicians no longer run for office and that volunteers give up their work, then that's a danger to our democracy." 

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Berlin Christmas market attack: 'We weren't prepared'

One year after the Berlin Christmas market attack, German politicians have said more must be done to offer assistance to victims following a terrorist incident. What should that support look like? (19.12.2017)  

Are deportations from Germany on the rise?

German's amended laws on migration and asylum will soon come into force. This includes legislation to facilitate deportations. But what is going to change? Answers to the most important questions. (01.08.2019)  

German terrorism expert: 'Worst fears have come true' in Berlin

Terrorism expert Rolf Tophoven talks to DW about the Christmas market attack in Berlin, why it was impossible to prevent and how citizens and politicians should react now. (20.12.2016)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany: An attack on freedom  

Related content

Razzia in Rheinland-Pfalz Archivbild

Berlin Christmas market attacker accomplice charged with bomb plot 05.03.2019

State prosecutors have charged an Islamist with planning a bomb attack in Germany alongside Anis Amri. The plot to "kill as many people as possible," was foiled by police in 2016.

Deutschland Berlin Nach Anschlag auf Weihnachtsmarkt

Compensation for Berlin Christmas market attack victims increases 14.12.2018

Nearly €4 million have been distributed to the families of victims and those injured in Berlin's Breitscheidplatz terrorist attack. The German government delivered on its pledge to substantially increase payments.

Berlin Gedenken Breitscheidplatz Angela Merkel

Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri did not act alone 15.12.2018

The information, provided by Italian police, was apparently released just two weeks after the terror attack. It suggests Amri was part of a Salafist cell that helped him in the attack.

Advertisement