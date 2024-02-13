Germany presents measures to curb far-right

Nancy Faeser, the German interior minister is putting forward measures to tackle Germany's rising far right.

Amid a rising popularity of the far right in Germany and a wave of protests against them, Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser unveiled a set of measures on Tuesday to deal with the threat the far right poses.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has shot up in the polls to become the second most popular party, sparking fears they could take control of some state governments.

What did the minister say?

"We want to use all the instruments of the rule of law to protect our democracy," Faeser said in a statement. "We want to break up extreme right networks and take away their income streams and their weapons."

The drive was presented in coordination with the heads of the German domestic intelligence agency (BfV) and the federal criminal police agency (BKA).

The AfD sparked huge nationwide protests after it was revealed that they had held a meeting with neo-Nazis in which plans were discussed to deport — of "remigrate" as they euphemistically called it — millions of people, including people born in Germany.

