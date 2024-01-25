Germany: Police say 3 killed in 'violent act'

Police say three people, including a child, have been killed in an act of violence in the western German town of Montabaur.

Police in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate on Thursday said three people had died in what was described as a "violent act."

Emergency services discovered the suspected perpetrator seriously injured after they entered the building in the town of Montabaur, a police spokesman said.

What we know so far

Police said the discovery was made after an operation that had lasted hours, sparked by an individual being in a "psychologically exceptional state."

The three deceased were all said to have been related to each other, with one of them a child.

A larger area of Montabaur had been cordoned off as a precaution since the early hours after reports about an individual that raised concern about a danger to the public.

Police said they had negotiated with the individual before a violent outburst at about midday.

Officers ruled out any further danger to bystanders and described the situation as "static." They denied rumors that the danger had spread to other areas of the town.

