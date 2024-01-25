Germany: Police say 3 killed in 'family dispute'

Police say three people, including a child, have been killed in an act of violence in the western German town of Montabaur.

Police in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate on Thursday said three people had died in what was described as a "violent act."

Police said that they believed the incident was connected to "family disputes."

"According to current knowledge, the background to the crime may have been family disputes. The perpetrator and the victims lived in the same property," prosecutors said.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, is believed to have killed his 68-year-old father, his 39-year-old wife and his 3-year-old son.

What we know so far

Police said the discovery was made after an operation that had lasted hours, sparked by an individual being in a "psychologically exceptional state."

Emergency services discovered the suspected perpetrator seriously injured after they entered the building in the town of Montabaur, a police spokesman said.

The local public prosecutor said that the suspect had shot himself in the head and was later declared brain dead after being taken to hospital.

A larger area of Montabaur had been cordoned off as a precaution since the early hours after reports about an individual that raised concern about a danger to the public.

Police said they had negotiated with the individual before a violent outburst at about midday.

Officers ruled out any further danger to bystanders and described the situation as "static." They denied rumors that the danger had spread to other areas of the town.

rc/wmr (dpa, AFP)