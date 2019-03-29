Germany: Police arrest 10 terror suspects over Düsseldorf plot

A total of 10 Islamic suspects have been detained on suspicion of terrorism after German police conducted an anti-terror operation in the western states of North Rhine Westfalia and Baden-Württemberg.

They are being investigated on suspicion of planning a crime endangering the state, a spokesman for prosecutors said on Saturday.

What we know so far

Special police units undertook an anti-terror operation on Friday in Essen, Düsseldorf, Wuppertal, Mönchengladbach and Duisburg in North Rhine Westfalia and Ulm in Baden-Württemberg.

Police in the two German states also investigated several objects for explosives.

There is no indication as to what the exact target and the nature of the attack were, a spokesman for prosecutors in Düsseldorf said.

One of the suspects arrested is allegedly Tajik. The nationalities of the other suspects are not yet known.

Police are investigating a connection with the so-called Islamic State (IS) militant group, the spokesman said

Prosecutors' statement

"We assume that it is a splinter group of IS or sympathizers," the spokesman said.

In regards to the raids, the spokesman said authorities "have to see if what we found is what we were looking for."

More to come...

dv/rc (dpa)

