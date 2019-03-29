Germany: Police arrest 10 terror suspects over Düsseldorf plot

Police have detained 10 terror suspects who were allegedly planning an attack in Düsseldorf. Special units have conducted raids in parts of North Rhine Westfalia and Baden-Württemberg in western Germany.
A total of 10 Islamic suspects have been detained on suspicion of terrorism after German police conducted an anti-terror operation in the western states of North Rhine Westfalia and Baden-Württemberg.
They are being investigated on suspicion of planning a crime endangering the state, a spokesman for prosecutors said on Saturday.
What we know so far
Prosecutors' statement
"We assume that it is a splinter group of IS or sympathizers," the spokesman said.
In regards to the raids, the spokesman said authorities "have to see if what we found is what we were looking for."
