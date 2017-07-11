Germany: Police accused of wiping footage of violent arrest

Germany's public prosecutor launched an investigation into several police officers who stand accused of violently detaining a man ― who later died ― as well as deleting footage of the incident from a bystander's phone, according to a statement published Sunday.

Although a post-mortem has not yet revealed the cause of death, eight officers are being investigated for grievous bodily harm after they pepper-sprayed the 39-year-old man shortly before he died.

Prosecutors believe that they have at least one example of police wiping footage of the incident on the phone of one of the many onlookers. Four officers are under investigation for this possible offense.

What happened during the arrest?

The arrest took place on August 7 in the western town of Oer-Erkenschwick. Police were called to an apartment following a commotion, and used pepper spray on the suspect after he resisted arrest.

The man was thought to be under the influence of drugs at the time. He was taken to a hospital after losing consciousness and died overnight.

Police said that some 150 people gathered to see what was happening during the operation, and some were already present before the officers arrived on the scene.

The deletion of footage could be considered coercion. The public prosecutor's office has contacted a firm to try and restore any deleted footage as well as calling on other bystanders to come forward.

Police under scrutiny

The incident made headlines at the time due to its fatal ending.

It has also added to the increasing scrutiny of German police and the many accusations of unnecessary violence used, especially during protests.

The issue of police brutality in Germany came to the fore during the 2020 protests against the murder of George Floyd in the US which eventually spread to Europe.

Police in Germany have also been embroiled in scandals following revelations of officers spouting racist and far-right ideas.

ab/fb (dpa, AFP)