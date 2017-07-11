Germany 'optimistic' about coronavirus vaccine soon

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday he expected there will be a coronavirus vaccine in the near future.

"I'm optimistic that in the next months, and certainly in the next year, there can be a vaccine," Spahn told German public broadcaster ZDF.

His comments come just after the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's public health agency, withdrew a report claiming there would be a vaccine by autumn this year.

More to come...

mvb/rt (dpa, Reuters)