Germany 'optimistic' about coronavirus vaccine soon

Germany's health minister has said he is "optimistic" the country will have a vaccine "in the next months, and certainly in the next year." However, he warned the number of new infections among young people was rising.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday he expected there will be a coronavirus vaccine in the near future.
"I'm optimistic that in the next months, and certainly in the next year, there can be a vaccine," Spahn told German public broadcaster ZDF.
His comments come just after the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's public health agency, withdrew a report claiming there would be a vaccine by autumn this year.
mvb/rt (dpa, Reuters)