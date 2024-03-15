Germany on course to meet 2030 climate goal, minister says

Germany's climate protection minister has said the country is on target to reduce greenhouse gases by the end of the decade.

German Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck on Friday said he believed that the country could meet its climate protection target for 2030.

Habeck — Germany's economic and climate action minister — said that, for the first time, it appeared that measures to curb emissions were actually working.

What the minister said

"If we stay on course, we will achieve our climate targets for 2030," Habeck said, referring to figures from the German Federal Environment Agency.

"For the first time ever the numbers show Germany is on track," the minister said.

The announcement came as Germany's Federal Environment Agency (UBA) confirmed that initial projections for Europe's biggest economy showed emissions falling by around 10% year-on-year in 2023.

How do the figures stack up?

“If we continue to work hard on it now and continue until 2030, climate neutrality can be achieved by 2040,” said UBA President Messner.

Under the Climate Protection Act, Germany has committed itself to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 1990.

Projected data for greenhouse gas emissions show a drop of almost 64% by 2030 compared to 1990 — bringing the goal into reach. In a 2021 report, a reduction of just 49% had been expected.

The agency said carbon dioxide emissions had fallen to 673 million metric tons — the biggest drop since Germans reunification.

A fall in output from energy-intensive industries alongside a rise in renewable power production contributed to the emissions, the agency said.

However, the transport and building sectors failed to meet their emissions targets last year, the agency said. This placed the 2030 goals in jeopardy if further measures were not take to decarbonise the sectors were not taken, it added.

rc/sms (dpa, Reuters)

