Germany 2023 emissions lowest in 70 years: study

A new study showed that Germany emitted 73 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions fewer than in 2022. The drop was related to a strong slump in coal use, as well as a decline in energy-intensive manufacturing.

Germany emitted in 2023 the lowest amount of carbon dioxide in some 70 years, a new study has shown, as Europe's largest economy strives to reduce its dependence on coal.

The study by energy think tank Agora Energiewende said Germany emitted 673 million tons of greenhouse gasses last year — 73 million tons fewer than in 2022.

The figure is the lowest "since the 1950s," according to the think tank.

What caused the drop in CO2?

The decline in emissions was partially driven by an increase in domestic renewable energy production. Last year, electricity generation from renewable sources such as wind and solar was more than 50% of the total for the first time.

Another factor was a significant drop in the production of coal-fired electricity, which fell to its lowest levels since the 1960s. The think tank estimated that the cut in coal use accounted for a reduction of 46 million tons in CO2 emissions.

Germany aims to phase out coal by 2038, and Economy Minister Robert Habeck has even pushed for an earlier exit by 2030. Western German states are in agreement over the earlier date, though the eastern brown coal belt has shown resistance.

Emissions were also impacted by energy-intensive manufacturers scaling down production as a result of spiking gas prices following a shift away from Russian piped gas supply to liquefied natural gas imports.

Industrial emissions fell by 20 million tons.

"The consequences of the fossil energy crisis and the slowdown in the economy are particularly evident in the CO2 emissions of energy-intensive industries," Agora director Simon Müller said in a statement.

What does this mean for Germany's climate targets?

Müller said Germany was getting closer to its target of producing 80% of its electricity from wind and solar by 2030.

Nevertheless, the industry emissions reduction did not reflect a "sustainable development," he cautioned.

"The crisis-related slump in production weakens the German economy. If emissions are subsequently relocated abroad, then nothing has been achieved for the climate," he said.

The think tank estimated that only 15% of the 2023 reduction could actually count as "permanent emissions savings."

To hit its climate targets, Germany needs a "barrage of investments" to modernize industry and reduce the carbon footprint from heating, Müller said.

Expanding renewable energy production is seen as a key way to move away from burning fossil fuels, which produces greenhouse gas emissions that drive global warming.

rmt/nm (AFP, Reuters)