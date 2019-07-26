Germany: Man killed with 'sword' in Stuttgart

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death in Stuttgart on Wednesday with a weapon described as a "sword."

The man was attacked in a public street in the late afternoon, police said.

Witnesses called police after the attack, which occurred during a dispute. The victim succumbed to his injuries despite rescue efforts.

The suspect fled by bicycle.

Police later arrested a man following a widespread search. The suspect was due to be questioned on Thursday.

The attacked happened in the Fasanenhof area of Stuttgart, a residential district in the city's south.

German tabloid Bild reported the victim was a German Kazakh.

Stuttgart is the capital of the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg, and is the sixth largest city in Germany. It is very wealthy with several major German companies headquartered there, including several major carmakers. It is generally regarded as one of Germany's safest cities.

aw/rt (AFP, dpa)

