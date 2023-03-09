German man arrested for planning terror attack in Frankfurt
54 minutes ago
An 18-year-old man has been arrested near the German-Austrian border on suspicion of planning a terror attack in Frankfurt. The German national had been under investigation since summer 2022.
German authorities on Thursday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old German national, for allegedly planning to carry out an Islamist-inspired terror attack in Frankfurt.
The public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt and the Federal Criminal Police Office in Wiesbaden said that the suspect — who is of Moroccan descent and who grew up in Germany — had also intended on traveling to Iraq to join the co-called "Islamic State" (IS) terror group.
Investigation launched in summer of 2022
According to a joint statement, the man from the Hochtaunus district in Hesse, had been under investigation since August 2022.
Police accuse the suspect of planning an attack using an automatic weapon in Frankfurt, with the intent of harming as many people as possible.
Authorities say the man also allegedly researched the construction of explosive and incendiary devices on online and had made inquiries about the use of remote detonation mechanisms.
He had also obtained a long stabbing weapon, which he kept in his parents' garage.