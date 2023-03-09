  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
German police pictured in tactical gear
German police arrested the suspect near the border with Austria as he was about to leave the countryImage: Boris Roessler/dpa/picture alliance
TerrorismGermany

German man arrested for planning terror attack in Frankfurt

54 minutes ago

An 18-year-old man has been arrested near the German-Austrian border on suspicion of planning a terror attack in Frankfurt. The German national had been under investigation since summer 2022.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OTEt

German authorities on Thursday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old German national, for allegedly planning to carry out an Islamist-inspired terror attack in Frankfurt.

The public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt and the Federal Criminal Police Office in Wiesbaden said that the suspect — who is of Moroccan descent and who grew up in Germany — had also intended on traveling to Iraq to join the co-called "Islamic State" (IS) terror group.

Investigation launched in summer of 2022

According to a joint statement, the man from the Hochtaunus district in Hesse, had been under investigation since August 2022.

Police accuse the suspect of planning an attack using an automatic weapon in Frankfurt, with the intent of harming as many people as possible.

Authorities say the man also allegedly researched the construction of explosive and incendiary devices on online and had made inquiries about the use of remote detonation mechanisms.

He had also obtained a long stabbing weapon, which he kept in his parents' garage.

In August 2022, a search warrant was executed at the suspect's home, during which computer storage devices were seized. 

Media stored on these devices included images of the "Islamic State" flag and "ideologically charged images of fighting and executions," according to the joint statement.

Investigators said they did not arrest the suspect at that time because there was no concrete evidence the suspect was planning an Islamist terror attack.

Leaving 'Islamic State'

Arrest made as suspect attempted to leave Germany

Authorities believe the man postponed his plans to carry out the attack in Frankfurt, due to fear of being discovered. They also believe he had failed to get hold a firearm because of a lack of funds.

It is then believed the man planned to leave for Iraq on March 8, 2023 to join IS, or at least what little remains of the "Islamic State" in Iraq.

Police swooped on Wednesday as the man traveled by car in the direction of the German-Austrian border. Special units of Frankfurt police took him into custody at a freeway service area near Passau.

He is due to appear before a magistrate in Frankfurt on Thursday.

kb/msh (AP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Black smoke rises above an infrastructure facility in the Holosiivskyi district during Russia's mass missile attack on Ukraine, Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Russia renews major missile attacks

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo prepare to depart a UNHCR landing site for refugee arrivals on a bus

What is the state of migrants in sub-Saharan Africa?

What is the state of migrants in sub-Saharan Africa?

Politics7 hours ago02:33 min
More from Africa

Asia

Rohingya kids behind a barbed-wired fence at a camp in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Politics8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Worker in a factory adjusting a filter

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view shows a bridge and sandbanks of the dried-up Loire River in Montjean-sur-Loire, France

How to combat winter droughts and water shortages

How to combat winter droughts and water shortages

Nature and Environment9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters, with one holding up a placard saying, 'Israel, we have a problem'

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Politics12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Wind turbines at sea

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

Politics2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Business8 hours ago02:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage