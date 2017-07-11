 Germany: Inflation sinks slightly to 7.6% | News | DW | 29.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Inflation sinks slightly to 7.6%

The news of a minor decline in German inflation came as a surprise to both analysts and consumers.

Eurobanknoten

As a result of gas discounts, drastically reduced prices for public transportation and a slightly lower oil price than in the preceding months, Germany managed to lower inflation somewhat in June.

The Federal Statistical Office announced on Wednesday that the average price of goods and services was 7.6% higher than a year earlier, compared to 7.9% in May. Economists had forecast an 8% inflation rate for June, before the new measures meant to help consumers had kicked in.

More to follow...

 

Advertisement