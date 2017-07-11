Germany: Inflation sinks slightly to 7.6%

As a result of gas discounts, drastically reduced prices for public transportation and a slightly lower oil price than in the preceding months, Germany managed to lower inflation somewhat in June.

The Federal Statistical Office announced on Wednesday that the average price of goods and services was 7.6% higher than a year earlier, compared to 7.9% in May. Economists had forecast an 8% inflation rate for June, before the new measures meant to help consumers had kicked in.

