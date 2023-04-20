Germany: Immigrants made up over 18% of 2022 population
Some 15.3 million people in Germany, just under one in five nationwide, immigrated there at some point in their lives, according to new government statistics for 2022. Almost 5 million more were born to migrant parents.
Roughly 20.2 million people in Germany in 2022 either moved to the country themselves or were born to two people who moved there, according to figures published by the Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, on Thursday.
That's a 6.3% rise on the 2021 figure and represents 24.3% of the total population of around 83.2 million.
The high average levels of migration in recent years were also apparent in the statistics.
Just over 6 million people had migrated to Germany in the last decade on record, between 2013 and 2022.
Increased migration from conflict zones like Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan in 2022 meant that the amount of people who migrated themselves was rising faster, up 7.3% on the past year, than the number of children born to migrant parents, up 4% on 2021, Destatis said.
The statistics are separate yet the data also overlaps considerably. The difference is that to classify as having a "migration background," one or more parents not having been born a German citizen suffices.
Some 23.8 million people in Germany, or 28.7% of the population, fit that definition, Destatis said on Thursday, a slight increase on their last tally.
Where are the arrivals from and why did they migrate?
Destatis noted that people who had moved to Germany in the last ten years were on average younger than the average native citizen, with an average age of 29.9 versus 47.0 across the population.
Among them, 27.9% said the moved because they were fleeing or seeking asylum, 24.2% said they were looking for work, and 23.8% said they were moving to join their families. Another 8.2% said they migrated to pursue academic opportunities.
There was near gender parity among the 15.3 million in Germany who had migrated in the last decade; 47% were women and 53% men.
The most common countries of origin were civil war-stricken Syria (16%), followed by Romania (7%) and Poland (6%), with Ukraine next at 5%. Destatis noted that the unexpected increase in arrivals from Ukraine in 2022 was probably not yet adequately represented in the data.
