 Germany: Hamburg Airport flights resume after police operation | News | DW | 01.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Hamburg Airport flights resume after police operation

German federal police have now given the all-clear after temporarily halting all departing flights at Hamburg Airport. The reason for the operation was not immediately clear.

Dozens of passengers wait in front of a closed security checkpoint at the Hamburg Airport

Scores of passengers were stuck in the airport's terminals, after authorities cleared the security zone and halted all departing flights

Outbound planes at Hamburg Airport were allowed to take off after all departures were halted during a police operation on Wednesday.

The airport gave the all-clear, roughly half an hour after its first statement on the disruption, saying the "police operation" had concluded.

As a result of the operation, however, the airport warned that delays were expected for the rest of the day.

Earlier, federal police cleared out the central security checkpoint at the airport.

There was no immediate comment from federal police — whose responsibilities include border policing and public transport — for the reasons behind the security operation.

A police car sits in front of a terminal at the Hamburg Airport

German police cleared the central security checkpoint at the Hamburg Airport

Webcam footage from the airport showed numerous planes parked at departure gates, as well as scores of passengers lined up and gathered in the central terminal areas.

The international airport is one of the largest in northern Germany.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Advertisement