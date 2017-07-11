Germany: Hamburg Airport flights resume after police operation

Outbound planes at Hamburg Airport were allowed to take off after all departures were halted during a police operation on Wednesday.

The airport gave the all-clear, roughly half an hour after its first statement on the disruption, saying the "police operation" had concluded.

As a result of the operation, however, the airport warned that delays were expected for the rest of the day.

Earlier, federal police cleared out the central security checkpoint at the airport.

There was no immediate comment from federal police — whose responsibilities include border policing and public transport — for the reasons behind the security operation.

Webcam footage from the airport showed numerous planes parked at departure gates, as well as scores of passengers lined up and gathered in the central terminal areas.

The international airport is one of the largest in northern Germany.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.