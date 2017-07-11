 Germany: Hagen synagogue suspect to go before judge | News | DW | 17.09.2021

News

Germany: Hagen synagogue suspect to go before judge

The suspect had been detained on Thursday for his alleged role in planning an attack during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. Prosecutors have said they will now apply for an arrest warrant.

An image of a Synagogue in Hagen, Germany

Police were able to stop the planned attack at this Synagogue

A 16-year-old accused of planning an "Islamist-motivated" attack on a synagogue in the western German city of Hagen is set to go before a judge on Friday, the Düsseldorf prosecutors office said.  

The young Syrian national who lives in Hagen was detained Thursday, and prosecutors said they will now apply for a formal arrest warrant, as their investigation has concluded that he was planning a criminal act. 

Earlier Friday, the suspect's lawyer had demanded his client's release, telling Germany's DPA news agency that "no accusation has been substantiated" justifying further detention.

More to come...

Watch video 01:18

German police detain 4 after threat to Hagen synagogue

wmr/rt (dpa,epd)

