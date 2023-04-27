Germany: Gun official charged over Hamburg church shooting
42 minutes ago
An employee at Hamburg's weapons authorities faces charges of negligent homicide tied to the fatal shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall. He's accused of failing to pass on details about the shooter's mental state.
Investigators accuse the official of failing to report or of suppressing information about the shooter and his mental health.
The shooter, identified as Philipp F., went on a shooting spree and killed eight people, including himself, in March. The 35-year-old German citizen was a former member of the congregation.
Hamburg gunman was former Jehovah's Witness
What did prosecutors say?
The gun authority employee is believed to have received information about the shooter through a member of a gun club to which the latter belonged.
The employee then allegedly advised the club member of sending an anonymous letter to the firearms authority and failed to report such information to his superiors, according to prosecutors.
Three members of the gun club are also being investigated, prosecutors said. Investigators accuse them of having blindly accepted the shooter's claim of having passed an April 2022 practical expertise test to secure his license which he in fact had failed.
Officials on Thursday searched the gun authority employee's office, the premises of the gun club and the residences of the three members.
Shooting sparked debate on gun laws
The perpetrator in the Hamburg shooting was registered as a sports shooter and legally owned the murder weapon, a semi-automatic pistol.