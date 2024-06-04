Germany floods: Rain eases as fifth death confirmed

Authorities in Bavaria said they recovered a woman's body from a car that sank into floodwater. While heavy rainfall is no longer expected, water levels remain high in some parts of southern Germany.

Weather authorities said on Tuesday the flooding situation in southern Germany is set to ease as no more heavy rainfall is forecast.

The southern German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are reeling from days of unrelenting rain that caused several rivers to flood, wreaking havoc and causing at least five deaths.

Police confirmed the fifth death on Tuesday, saying the body of a 57-year-old woman was recovered after she had driven a car into a closed road in Bavaria and drowned. Authorities are still searching for a missing firefighter whose vessel overturned during a flood rescue operation.

What is the situation now?

The official Bavarian flood information service said on Tuesday the situation remained tense due to the high water levels. However, no more heavy rainfall is forecast and the water levels are expected to drop.

The German Weather Service DWD also forecast mostly dry conditions for most of southern Germany, apart from the Alps.

"From a meteorological point of view, the all-clear can now be given for southern Germany," said DWD meteorologist Robert Hausen.

Rail, waterway affected

Many schools across southern Germany continued to be closed on Tuesday, while German train operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) said some local and long-distance routes were canceled.

Heavy rainfall has also affected the Rhine River, a major waterway in western Germany.

A spokesperson for the Rhine Waterways and Shipping Authority (WSA) told the Reuters news agency that large sections of the river were closed, with many ships waiting for water levels to fall.

"We are talking about several days during which shipping will be suspended," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Bavaria pledges €100 million in aid

Markus Söder, Bavaria's state premier, announced that the state government will provide at least €100 million ($109 million) in financial aid to those affected.

Private households, commercial enterprises, self-employed people and farmers can benefit from the aid package, according to Söder.

"Bavaria is helping quickly and unbureaucratically," he said. "We will not leave anyone alone in times of need."

Söder, whose state government is facing criticism over its climate policies, also called on the federal government to provide aid.

