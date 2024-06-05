Germany: Far-right AfD candidate attacked in Mannheim

A local candidate for the far-right AfD party was attacked with a knife in Mannheim. The victim was hospitalized and the perpetrator, who was said to have shown signs of mental illness, was arrested.

A local council candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was attacked with a knife late on Tuesday, police and prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The politician was injured in the incident but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, a joint statement said.

What we know about the incident

The leader of the regional branch of the AfD told the AFP news agency that the candidate was attacked after confronting a person trying to remove an election poster on Tuesday.

The German DPA news agency reported that the incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. (2045 GMT/UTC) on Tuesday. Officials said the perpetrator injured the man with a carpet knife.

Mannheim AfD councilor Jörg Finkler said his 62-year-old friend and colleague, who was taken to hospital, had suffered injuries to the ear and stomach.

"We are shocked and dismayed," said AfD state chairman Markus Frohnmaier.

Police arrested a 25-year-old suspect who was said to have exhibited signs of mental illness as he was detained.

The alleged incident comes just days after another stabbing attack in the same city when a policeman was killed during a demonstration by the anti-Islamic group Pax Europa.

String of political attacks

Germany has been shocked by a series of attacks on politicians while they were working or on the campaign trail ahead of elections for the European Parliament.

A European Parliament lawmaker for Scholz's center-left Social Democrats, Matthias Ecke, was attacked by a group of youths last month while putting up election posters in the eastern city of Dresden.

Only days later, the former Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey was hit on the head and neck with a bag containing hard objects as she visited a library in the capital.

This story will be updated. Please refresh your browser for more.

rc/ab (AFP, dpa)