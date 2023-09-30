  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
CrimeGermany

Germany: Dozens injured by gas at local festival

September 30, 2023

Security services evacuated the event as at least 50 people were being treated for coughing and vomiting. Two people were arrested for allegedly throwing pepper balls in a festival tent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wzbr
A wing of a police car at night
Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the festival tentImage: Maximilian Koch/IMAGO

Police said on Saturday that more than 50 people suffered coughing, vomiting and shortness of breath due to irritant gas at a local festival tent in a German town.

Dozens were treated on the site in the Hessisch Oldendorf town in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony while three were hospitalized. 

Several people apparently threw so-called pepper balls on the ground, slowly releasing the gas into the air as they burst in a festival tent.

Police said they arrested two 20-year-old suspects as part of their investigation into the incident. 

The event, which started on Friday into the early hours of Saturday, was immediately evacuated by the police.

According to the German news agency DPA, 900 people had to leave the tent where the incident occurred. 

fb/dj (dpa, DW sources) 

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.presseportal.de
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A bombed out building in Mariupol

One year on: Life in Russian annexed eastern Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 30, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A cobalt and copper mine

DR Congo wants to move up the battery supply chain

DR Congo wants to move up the battery supply chain

BusinessSeptember 29, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

close up of the cardinals sitting, holding their biretta hats in their laps

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

ReligionSeptember 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Police officer holding up a stop sign as a small van approaches on the border from Poland

Germany: Growing dissatisfaction with migration policy

Germany: Growing dissatisfaction with migration policy

PoliticsSeptember 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Xi Jinping and Vladmir Putin shaking hands

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: The empires strike back

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: The empires strike back

PoliticsSeptember 29, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage