  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Deutsche Bahn logo,, central station sign and camera
Deutsche Bahn plans to increase the number of security cameras at stations and aboard trainsImage: Ralph Peters/IMAGO
SocietyGermany

Germany: Deutsche Bahn staff to wear cameras due to assaults

22 minutes ago

Germany's railways operator will equip its staff with body cameras due to the high number of assaults staff face. A pilot program in southwestern Germany has been in place since February and is set to expand.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OG0D

Deutsche Bahn, Germany's national rail operator, said its customer service staff will don body cameras due to a rising number of violent incidents perpetrated against employees, the company said Saturday.

A test run of the technology began in February in the southwestern Black Forest area of the country. That pilot program will now be extended to other regions of Germany.

Hans-Hilmar Rischke, head of DB Group Security, said, "Any form of violence against our employees is unacceptable and we deeply condemn it."

What additional safety measures for staff are planned?

Violence against staff has increased annually since 2012, except for a modest decrease in 2019. Additional measures to protect staff are planned, including further training for employees who face the public.

Deutsche Bahn plans to expand surveillance cameras at train stations. Around 9,000 cameras are currently in operation at rail stations, though authorities plan to install around 2,000 more cameras by next year.

There are about 50,000 cameras installed in roughly 75% of local and suburban trains.

How serious is the problem?

Deutsche Bahn recorded 3,138 assaults against its railway employees last year, roughly 21% more than the year 2021 when far fewer people commuted by rail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirty percent of the cases Deutsche Bahn classified as assaults in 2021 were due to employees' efforts to enforce mandatory mask requirements. Those measures were lifted in February of this year after nearly three years.

Half of the attacks affected staff aboard DB local trains, more than a third involved the company's security employees. That said, serious bodily injury was still "the exception," applying to 6% of the recorded attacks.

As soccer fans ride the rails again to commute to games both home and away, this too has contributed to a surge in assaults, Deutsche Bahn said. 

Why do authorities believe assaults have increased?

Passenger numbers on German railways rose significantly in 2022 with the lifting of certain measures and the introduction of a cheap €9 ticket promotion on all but the high-speed intercity express rail lines in the summer months.

Seven percent of the assaults were attributed to overcrowding brought on by the sharply discounted ticket.

According to company data, Deutsche Bahn spends €180 million annually on security. On Germany's rail network, 4,300 security personnel keep watch and are supported by 5,500 federal police officers.

ar/msh (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (center) speaking to an officer in a photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine updates: Russia says defense minister visits Donbas

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) are seen during a protest against President Kais Saied's policies in Sfax, Tunisia, on February 18, 2023.

Tunisia: Large protests announced

Tunisia: Large protests announced

Politics8 hours ago01:49 min
More from Africa

Asia

People perform yoga in front of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India

How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?

How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Mary Bauermeister

Remembering avant-garde artist Mary Bauermeister

Remembering avant-garde artist Mary Bauermeister

Arts3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele who was arrested in February last year in Tehran is seen.

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A sign signaling the demarcation of Firing Zone 918

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Conflicts10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Protest against antisemitism in New York

US creates new antisemitism task force

US creates new antisemitism task force

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage