Germany: Deadly explosion rips through residential building

At least 25 people have been injured and one was killed after an explosion at a residential building in the town of Blankenburg, local authorities told German media on Friday.

The deceased was believed to have been in the apartment where the detonation took place.

Police spokesman Uwe Becker said "we cannot discount" that there may be more than 25 injured at the scene in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. There was no initial indication of what had caused the explosion in the town of 20,000 residents.

The incident took place just before 9 a.m. local time. Rescue services were at the location on Bertolt-Brecht Strasse as firefighters began evacuating the building and looking for more victims. A nearby kindergarten was also evacuated, and police said none of the children were hurt.

Later on Friday morning, emergency services said that several people were "severely injured" and that everyone who should have been in the building was accounted for. They added that a structural engineer was now checking the building, as the explosion could have poentially made the residence unsafe to enter. The area has been cordoned off.

The explosion appeared to have originated on the first floor of the five-floor building on the edge of the town near the Harz Mountains National Park.

es/rt (Reuters, dpa)

